Justin Timberlake Says Late Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss 'Always Lit Everything Up'

Justin Timberlake is taking a moment to reflect after the sudden death of his friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss on Tuesday.

"It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors," the "Mirrors" singer, 41, tweeted. "I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through."

In a follow-up tweet he added, "Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy."

He also shared a solo shot of the star, along with a photo from 2017 where Boss and Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel pulled the iconic Dirty Dancing move.

At the time, Biel was a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Boss was an executive producer, and made an iconic entrance on the show Dirty Dancing style. She entered from the back of the room and as she made her way down the stairs, Boss met her and proceeded to join her in dance. They ended the short performance with the lift.

The TV personality died by suicide at age 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, 34, confirmed exclusively in a statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

He is survived by his wife Allison as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Since his death, several stars and entertainers have paid tribute to the star.