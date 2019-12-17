Justin Timberlake Leaves Flirty Comments on Wife Jessica Biel's Instagram Following Scandal

Things between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel seem to be back to normal — at least when it comes to social media flirting.

Timberlake, 38, left a loving comment as well as a smattering of emojis under his wife’s latest Instagram posts, in which Biel, 37, poses for a partnership with yoga brand Gaiam.

“Squad! 😍,” he wrote in the comment section on Thursday, harkening back to the days when the couple would frequently flirt on social media, prior to Timberlake’s PDA scandal with another woman last month. “❤️😍❤️,” he added to a second post on Monday.

Earlier this month, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer issued a public apology on his own Instagram account, writing that he was sorry for putting his “amazing wife” through “such an embarrassing situation.”

On Nov. 23, Timberlake was photographed as he appeared to hold hands with actress Alisha Wainwright, 30, during an outing with friends in New Orleans — though Timberlake later assured fans that “nothing happened” between him and his scene partner.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote in his apology.

In the statement, he personally apologized to Biel, whom he married in 2012 and with whom he shares 4-year-old son Silas.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake added.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, September 2018

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple would find a way to “work through” the situation.

“It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private, and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior,” said the insider.

Another source said that Biel is likely looking to preserve her family amid the controversy and move on with their life.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” the source said. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”