Justin Timberlake Shares a Sweet Kiss with Jessica Biel Ahead of Receiving Honorary Degree

She couldn’t be prouder!

Justin Timberlake got a sweet show of support from wife Jessica Biel on Friday, as the pair attended a celebratory concert ahead of Berklee College of Music’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, where the 10-time Grammy Award-winning musician, 38, will receive an honorary doctorate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While attending the Boston concert, where graduating students paid tribute to the honorees by performing some of the biggest songs from with their careers, Timberlake and Biel, 37, shared a sweet kiss on the lips as the rest of the crowd cheered the pair on.

Biel herself has roots in the area, having attended Tufts University before leaving to pursue acting.

Also present for the big night were Timberlake’s fellow honorary graduates Missy Elliott and Alex Lacamoire, a composer and orchestrator, who has won three Tony Awards for his work on Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and In the Heights.

Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott Paul Marotta/Getty Images

RELATED: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Son Silas Makes Rare Appearance to Support His Dad

Earlier that day, Timberlake also made an appearance at the prestigious school to discuss his deep love of music, which has guided him throughout his career.

“I’m in love with songs and the feel of music. I dare to suck when I’m writing them, though I try to make it look easy when I’m onstage,” he told the crowd at Berklee Performance Center stage, according to the Boston Globe.

“It always comes down to a really great song,” he added.

Justin Timberlake Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Making the sit-down even more special was the fact that Timberlake’s mother Lynn was in the crowd.

Timberlake and his fellow honorees are being recognized for “their achievements and influences in music, and for their enduring global impact,” according to a press release from the school.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Timberlake Reveals He Weighs in on Jessica Biel’s Footwear Purchases: ‘I Love Women’s Shoes’

Of course, this isn’t the only one of her husband’s achievements Biel has celebrated recently.

Last month, after Timberlake wrapped up his Man of the Woods tour after over a year on the road, Biel shared a sweet video to congratulate her husband.

“Hey Tennessee kid, I’m being quiet because you’re in the next room. It’s your last show, it’s the last Man of the Woods show tonight. I would say that I’m so proud of you but I feel like that’s the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you’ve done this past year-and-a-half,” Biel said.

“I’m just in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do,” continued Biel, who proudly wore a Man of the Woods tour hat.

RELATED: Bonfires, Bars and a Smoky River: Look Inside Justin Timberlake’s Wild Man of the Woods Tour

“You inspire me, you inspire Silas,” the mother of one added about their 4-year-old son. “You inspire everyone around you. All of your fans, all of your friends and family to work as hard and with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold.”

Biel, who held back tears towards the end of her message, wrapped up her selfie video with a heartfelt congratulations.

“Also I’m so sad that I won’t be able to see you up there again for a while,” she said. “You make my heart burst with joy and love when I see you doing your thing baby. I’m your No. 1 fan, I love you.”

Timberlake responded to his wife’s video, writing in the comments section: “I mean… I’m not crying. You’re CRYING! I can’t with this message. I love you so much.”