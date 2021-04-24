Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber to Be Featured on DJ Khaled's Next Album

DJ Khaled has enlisted two of the most famous Justins for his next album Khaled Khaled.

The Grammy winner, 45, was deep in "album mode" on Friday when he missed a FaceTime call from Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber. The producer shared a screenshot of Timberlake, 40, and Bieber, 27, on an unanswered call, along with the message: "I'm so stressed out in a good way mixing and mastering this album I missed the legendary FaceTime of the ICONS @justinbieber and @justintimberlake."

"My brothers I'm gonna call you back! I'm mixing BOTH of y'all's VOCALS!" Khaled added. "@justinbieber I just got done with the mix a few days ago get ready for mastering! And @justintimberlake I just sent the record we did together off to mix. My brothers I will call you RIGHT BACK! I'm in ALBUM MODE !!!! #99% DONE. KHALED KHALED THE ALBUM COMING."

Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Justin Timberlake Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The father of two previously shared a video from another FaceTime chat with Timberlake, in which they raved about the upcoming album. "This record touched me, man," Timberlake said. "This is an important song. This is like if 'Song Cry' would have never existed, but then 'Holy Grail' was 'Song Cry.' "

Khaled was overjoyed after receiving the "last minute magic" of Timberlake's vocals for their collaboration. "The vocals is in!" he shouted several times before jumping fully clothed into his pool in a separate video.

Khaled previously collaborated with Bieber and Drake on "Popstar," which dropped in July 2020. Along with his and Drake's "Greece," it serves as one of two lead singles on Khaled Khaled.

In addition to churning out new music, the Father of Asahd artist recently spoke to PEOPLE about spending time with his family in lockdown.