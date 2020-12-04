It's "a song we wrote together as a reassurance to anyone that needs to hear it, that in fact, better days are ahead of us," Clemons wrote on Instagram

Justin Timberlake Joins Ant Clemons to 'Offer a Glimmer of Hope' on Song 'Better Days'

These two are bringing the optimism needed to end 2020!

Ant Clemons enlisted Justin Timberlake on new song "Better Days," which the duo performed Thursday during Rock The Runoff Virtual Concert, put on by Stacey Abrams' org Fair Fight.

"We wrote the song together during the lockdown as a reaction to the frustrations and challenges we’ve all been hit with this year... but also as a reminder to stay hopeful and continue working toward a better future," Timberlake, 39, said about the track on Instagram.

"Together with the help of my brother @justintimberlake we offer a glimmer of hope in the mist [sic] of the storm," Clemons, 29, added about the song. "'Better Days' is a song we wrote together as a reassurance to anyone that needs to hear it, that in fact, better days are ahead of us."

The Georgia-focused event where the duo performed aims to fight voter suppression ahead of a contested runoff election in the state. Kerry Washington hosted the fundraiser.

"This state election is gonna play a crucial role in moving our country forward - and we are not helpless in this fight," Timberlake wrote in his post.

Earlier this week, Clemons posted a silly, ASMR-style video with Timberlake teasing the collab.

"Me and this guy right here Ant Clemons got something special for y'all," the 'NSYNC alum said in a whispering voice.