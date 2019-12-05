Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: A Complete Relationship Timeline of the Superstar Couple

Almost 13 years after they were first spotted together, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have quite the storied relationship.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer and the Sinner actress tied the knot in 2012, and since then have been an adorable Hollywood couple who appears to be going strong.

“It’s like, once you find that person, it’s like a baptism, where you’re like, ‘I can’t go back,’ you know what I mean?” Timberlake said in October of finding “the one” in Biel.

With recent headlines surrounding the couple’s relationship, look back at the ups and downs that led to a strong bond between the pair.

January 2007

Following his breakup with Cameron Diaz, Timberlake was spotted flirting with Biel while snowboarding with a group of friends in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 25, 2007. The 26-year-old Timberlake was only “trying to have a good time,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, as Biel was coming off a split from baseball pro Derek Jeter.

Biel, then 24, reportedly referred to Timberlake as “so cute” on the outing.

Said a source at the time: “He is in no way looking to be in a relationship. He’s single and he’s happy.”

May 2007

Timberlake was “in love” with Biel, a source close to the singer told PEOPLE at the time: “He wants to be with her all the time. He’s ready to be serious.”

December 2008

As British GQ‘s cover star, Biel referred to her top-secret relationship with Timberlake as her “one sparkly present” that Christmas — and one she didn’t “want to open in front of strangers.”

“It’s the one part of my life that is my own and not for anyone else,” she said at the time.

September 2009

With rumors of an impending end to their two-year coupling, an insider assured PEOPLE that Timberlake and Biel were still going strong.

“They’re together,” the source said at the time. “They’re not breaking up. Any time they spend time apart it’s because they’re working.”

The pair was enduring a rough patch, however, as the source claimed they were reassessing their partnership: “Things have been a bit up in the air recently. They’ve been spending more time apart — more time with each of their friends, and they’ve been reevaluating [their relationship].”

March 2011

The two decided to end their relationship, but there were “no hard feelings,” a source told PEOPLE. “It was completely mutual and they both decided it was time to move on.”

Reps for the couple released a statement, confirming the split: “Addressing the media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways. The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other.”

Speculation at the time believed the split involved Timberlake’s Friends With Benefits costar Mila Kunis, however, a source said the actress had “nothing to do with” the decision.

“No one came between them,” the insider said. “They decided their relationship ran its course and it was time to move on.”

November 2011

In an interview with Elle magazine, Biel played it coy about a possible reunion with Timberlake, months after their split. “A girl doesn’t kiss and tell,” she said.

The pair were spotted grabbing brunch together in Toronto that August, as a source said, “They always remained friendly after the split and spent time together.”

December 2011

Timberlake proposed to Biel on their annual vacation to Montana.

“She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life,” Timberlake told Vanity Fair earlier that year. “In my 30 years, she is the most special person, okay? I don’t want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me — for instance, her.”

Speaking to InStyle in the summer of 2012, Biel said she “didn’t have a say” in the engagement ring, but conceded that Timberlake “has better taste” anyway.

October 19, 2012

They’re married! The couple tied the know at a hush-hush wedding in southern Italy.

“I had a little bit of butterflies,” the bride told PEOPLE about the ceremony at the time. “I was about to stand up in front of my friends and family and bare my soul for the person I love. It was terribly emotional.”

In the months leading up to the nuptials, Biel said she didn’t expect married life to change her.

“For me, getting married doesn’t mean we should limit ourselves to some pre-defined idea,” she told French outlet Gala. “Rather, it’s an opportunity to explore new things in life.”

April 11, 2015

A few years after they became Mr. and Mrs., the two became proud parents when they welcomed son Silas Randall Timberlake. Reps confirmed the birth to PEOPLE, describing Timberlake as “ecstatic” about the new addition to the family.

Silas was the middle name of Timberlake’s maternal grandfather Bill Bomar, who died in 2012, while Randall is the musician’s own middle name, as well as his father’s first.

April 2018

After almost six years of marriage, the couple was still going strong — and Biel offered the secret ingredient to maintaining such a strengthened relationship.

“Communication, communication, communication,” she told PEOPLE of her mantra when it comes to keeping their partnership healthy.

“The ability to be really honest about how you’re feeling and what your needs are. Just be able to communicate really honestly with your partner. That’s worked for us so far,” she added. “I would never want to speak on anyone else’s relationship, but that’s what we do.”

November 2019

Timberlake sparked controversy when he was seen holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, his costar in the upcoming film Palmer. During an outing with a group of friends, Wainwright, 30, rested her hand on his knee and the two appeared to hold hands, in footage posted by The Sun.

According to a rep for Wainwright, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

A source told PEOPLE the interaction was “completely innocent.”

Shortly after the hand-holding made headlines, Timberlake, 38, offered an explanation on Instagram, apologizing to Biel, 37, directly.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”