Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Visit LeBron James's New School and the Kids Were 'Ecstatic!'

Justin Timberlake may be a renowned dancer, but he has a thing or two to learn from the students at the I Promise School.

The pop star, 37, and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, 36, stopped by the public institution founded by LeBron James during the Cleveland leg of Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” tour. Representatives of school in the athlete’s hometown of Akron, Ohio, tweeted out pictures of the happy couple playing with the students, watching a dance performance and offering lots of hugs, handshakes and high fives.

For the occasion, the “Cry Me a River” singer wore a grey knit cap and red and white striped collared shirt, while Biel sported a white sweatshirt, black jeans and sneakers.

James, 33, was quick to thank his friends for their visit. He even called Timberlake his “brother.”

“I SINCERELY Thank and Appreciate my brother @justintimberlake and his beautiful wife @jessicabiel on visiting my kids @ipromiseschool!!” the NBA star wrote on Instagram. “I bet they were so ecstatic to see you guys!! Well I bet the teachers and faculty was too! Ha! Looked like a great time. Means a lot to me for you guys to take time out of y’all busy schedule and I know it meant a lot to my kids too! THANK YOU GUYS AGAIN SO MUCH!!!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾❤️ #JustKidsFromAkron👑#WeAreFamily”

On Twitter, he added, “Thank you so much!! My kids was ecstatic!!”

The I Promise School, established through the LeBron James Family Foundation as part of the Akron public school system, welcomed its inaugural class of 240 students in grades three and four on July 30, 2018. It will grow to serve grades one through eight in the next four years.

According to ESPN, James has poured millions of dollars into the school — which took nearly 10 years to create.

The I Promise School was built to serve at-risk children, but also offers their parents an opportunity to finish high school, and even further promises free tuition to the University of Akron upon graduation, ESPN said.

In addition, attendees will receive free breakfast, lunch and snacks, as well as a free bike, reported TIME. Students will also have access to a fitness trainer.

The school year will run from July through May, with STEM-based camps offered in the summer.