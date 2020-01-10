Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Pictured Together for First Time Since His Hand-Holding Scandal

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel appear to be putting the recent drama surrounding their relationship behind them.

While out on a dinner date in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the couple were photographed for the first time together since the singer was seen holding hands and mingling closely with Alisha Wainwright, his costar on the upcoming film Palmer, in New Orleans on Nov. 23.

In photos and video obtained by The Sun, Timberlake, 38, and Biel, 37, can be seen chatting over an intimate dinner with another man and woman at the Hotel Bel-Air.

Last month, Timberlake issued a public apology on his Instagram account to apologize to Biel — whom he married in 2012 and with whom he shares 4-year-old son Silas — after news of his sighting with Wainwright, 30, made headlines.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote in his apology.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Wainwright, 30, whose representative has previously told PEOPLE that there is “no validity” to the romance rumors, returned to work on the Palmer set alongside Timberlake shortly after the scandal.

“Nothing has changed or been influenced by the press reports,” a source close to the set said. “The show goes on.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Timberlake and Biel would find a way to “work through” the situation.

“It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private, and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior,” said the insider.

Another source said that Biel is likely looking to preserve her family amid the controversy and move on with their life.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” the source said. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”