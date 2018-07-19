Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Adorable in Amsterdam on a Romantic Boat Ride

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel continued their European love tour in Amsterdam, sharing selfies as they travelled through the city’s canals by boat.

The couple, who have been married since 2012 and share 3-year-old son Silas Randall, have been sneaking in date nights as Timberlake continues on his Man of the Woods world tour.

Earlier this month, they were in the City of Love for the start of the European leg of his tour, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in a sweet selfie.

And on Monday, they were in Amsterdam, where they toasted champagne on a private boat and shared videos to their respective Instagram Stories.

“Aww we out here, in Amsterdam,” said Timberlake in one video. The singer looked relaxed after playing his show at the Ziggo Dome the night before.

Timberlake couldn’t help but tease his wife either, after she adjusted her hair during his video.

“Did you just fix your hair?” he teased Biel. The 36-year-old actress quickly defended herself by telling him, “Yeah, I did.”

“It looks good already,” Timberlake said, recovering like a pro.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in Paris Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Biel has been by her husband’s side for many of his tour dates this year. The two were in Berlin on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will next travel to Cologne, Germany, where Timberlake will play the Lanxess Arena on Friday and Saturday.

Other tour stops — which go through the end of August — include London, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Oslo, Zürich, and Manchester. Timberlake will return to the U.S. in September for another string of North American dates.

“I love Scandinavia, so I’m excited about Stockholm and going to Finland and Norway and all these places,” Biel told PEOPLE in April, explaining that she’s looking forward to touring northern Europe.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Timberlake Surprises His 88-Year-Old Super Fan During “Man of the Woods” Show

The couple are expected to walk the red carpet together on Sept. 17 for the 2018 Emmy Awards. Biel’s starring role in USA Network’s The Sinner resulted in her first-ever Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie. Season 2 of the show premieres Aug. 1.

“Justin loves the show,” she told PEOPLE. “You know, it’s an intense show. I think he was very moved by the story and by the importance of telling a story about trauma like this. He was always one of my biggest supporters early on trying to get this thing made. So he’s been there from the beginning, obviously.”

“He said he’s really proud [of my nomination],” Biel added. “He said he was confident that it was going to happen all along. So Silas and I are going to cheers tonight … he’s cheering in place of Daddy tonight, which is super sweet.”