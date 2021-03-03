"I'm lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day," Justin Timberlake wrote on Instagram to wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake Celebrates Wife Jessica Biel on Her Birthday: 'Favorite Person in the World'

Justin Timberlake has a whole lot of love for Jessica Biel.

On Wednesday, the Palmer star honored his wife on her 39th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram filled with photos and videos of the couple together over time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world... the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is. I'm lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with 🎂!!!!" wrote Timberlake, 40.

He added, "Here's to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid's toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly...I ❤️ U with all that I know."

Many of Timberlake's famous followers commented on his post and sent birthday wishes to The Sinner actress, including J.J. Watt, Lily Collins and Erin Andrews.

Biel's 39th birthday also marks her first birthday as a mother of two.

In January, Timberlake confirmed he and Biel welcomed a second child, a son named Phineas, last summer. The couple welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015.

"He's awesome and so cute," Timberlake said of the couple's new addition in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Nobody's sleeping, but we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

When asked how parenting two kids compares to one, Timberlake joked, "We don't see each other anymore," adding, "It's a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. It's great. Silas is super excited."

Image zoom Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty