Justin Timberlake Will Share 'Intimate' Photos in New Book About His Career — See the Cover!

Justin Timberlake revisited his Memphis roots with his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods, and he’s doing it again with his upcoming book, Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me — an “intimate collection of images” and anecdotes that reveal how his past and present inspire his musical artistry.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter shared the cover exclusively with PEOPLE, as well as details about the much-anticipated book. Hindsight, out Oct. 30, is Timberlake’s way of opening “the door to his artistry and humanity, revealing what it means to observe the world and find inspiration in it,” according to the press release.

“Working on this book was an amazing process for me,” said Timberlake, 37, per the release. “My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have informed my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for.”

The book opens with pictures and insights into Timberlake’s childhood in Memphis, Tenneesee, according to the press release. From there it tracks the beginning stages of ‘NSYNC and the creation of his first top-charting single “SexyBack,” to what it takes to produce live shows and the formation of his popular Saturday Night Live skits. The book — co-written by Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut — is a visual, inside-look at the artist’s life and creative process.

“Justin Timberlake is a phenomenal force in the world of entertainment, and he is now turning his creative talents towards the making of an exceptional book,” said Jonathan Burnham, the president and publisher of Harper. “[It’s] a fusion of text and images which reflect many facets of his life, from his sources of inspiration to the excitement of performance, from the ideas behind his lyrics to memories from his childhood.”

While the book mainly serves as Timberlake’s exploration of his artistic side, he also talks about family, according to the release. Hindsight includes “touching tributes” to his wife, Jessica Biel, 36, and their 3-year-old son, Silas. In the book, Timberlake shares how Silas’s birth “profoundly changed and humbled” him. For Timberlake, raising Silas has made him “think differently about his art and his place in the world.”

“At this significant time in my life, I wanted to share the moments that helped make me the artist I am today,” said Timberlake. “I’m looking forward to sharing these photographs with readers, as well as my son.”

Hindsight is available for pre-order now.