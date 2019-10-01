Justin Timberlake Grabbed by Notorious Prankster While Walking into Paris Event with Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake is the latest star to fall victim to Vitalii Sediuk‘s red carpet hijinks.

While walking into the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, the singer, 38, was suddenly grabbed by Sediuk, who has become known for crashing red carpet events and coming in contact with celebrities.

Crouched on all fours among the crowd of people, the notorious prankster, 30, leapt out from below and held on to Timberlake’s right ankle as he walked into the event hand in hand with his wife Jessica Biel.

Photographs of the incident showed Sediuk covering his face and clinging on to Timberlake’s leg before he was pulled away by a team of security surrounding the “Suit and Tie” singer and the 7th Heaven alum.

Timberlake and Biel, 37, meanwhile, appeared to be concerned and confused over Sediuk’s unexpected stunt.

Though the incident was certainly scary, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE that Timberlake was not ambushed and that Sediuk simply grabbed ahold of his leg.

The source also confirms that Timberlake was unharmed from the Paris Fashion Week prank.

“He was not attacked. This is just getting blown way out of proportion,” the source says. “Justin’s fine, the guy just touched his leg.”

A rep for Timberlake did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Over the years, Sediuk has gained a reputation for his outlandish pranks on red carpets all over the world including Moscow, Los Angeles, Paris and France.

The hijinks that the former Ukrainian television reporter has pulled in the past range from hugging the crotches of Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio, crawling underneath America Ferrera‘s dress at a film premiere, attempting to hug Brad Pitt, as well as trying to plank a kiss on Will Smith.

He even crashed the 2013 Grammy Awards, jumping up on stage beside Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull as they were presenting an award to Adele.

Though he’s occasionally been let off the hook, his contact with Pitt in 2014 caused the actor to lose balance while he was signing autographs at the Maleficent film premiere and led to Sediuk’s arrest.

The prankster spent two days in jail before pleading no contest to battery and unlawful activity at a sporting or entertainment event and was sentenced to three years of probation and a year’s worth of psychiatric counseling.

Despite that, Sediuk previously insisted to the Associated Press: “I’m a normal guy. I’m not crazy … I’m doing this for fun.”

He also said he hopes his antics lead event organizers to reconsider their security procedures, as well as stars to be more cautious when talking to fans.

“Don’t get offended at me. Don’t get mad at me. And just to be thankful that I show it’s easy to get access to you and maybe you have to tighten security,” Sediuk said. “Obviously, I don’t want to say, ‘Don’t talk to fans.’ But [be] cautious.”