Justin Timberlake Explains How He Once 'Accidentally Broke Into Alcatraz' with Joey Fatone

Justin Timberlake and Joey Fatone were once jailbirds!

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Timberlake told the story of the time he and Fatone “accidentally broke into Alcatraz,” the now-closed prison that housed famed criminals such as Al Capone.

The singer and actor, 39, revealed the hilarious details of the break-in, which occurred while the former *NSYNC bandmates were shooting a video in the Redwoods outside of San Francisco.

“We ended up shooting this one scene on this pier directly across from Alcatraz and at that time, I was, like, watching The Untouchables over and over again and I was obsessed with that fact that Al Capone had — was, you know, they put him in Alcatraz,” Timberlake recalled. “And I said, ‘Who wants to go see Alcatraz with me?’ And Joey, who is usually game for anything, he was like, ‘I’ll go with you.'”

Only having a limited time before the next shot, the pair went in search of a ride to the former jail, which is located on an island in the San Francisco Bay.

“So the fire department was sort of waiting around and they came up and [said], ‘Hey, can we take some pictures with you guys?'” Timberlake told DeGeneres. “And Joey and I were like, ‘Sure. Would you take us to Alcatraz?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, sure!'”

It wasn’t until after the group brought them over in a boat that Timberlake realized they were supposed to buy tickets on the mainland before landing on the island.

“So, we get to the main gate and they’re like, ‘Tickets, please,'” the star said. “I was like ‘Yeah, the guy behind me has the tickets.’ So, we ended up sort of sneaking in and getting the earphones and weaving our way into one of the tour groups.”

“By the time we got halfway through and we had just gotten to Al Capone’s cell, I get, like a tap on the shoulder and they’re like, ‘Come with me,’” Timberlake continued, revealing that the pair got caught and had to pay for tickets before getting let go with a warning.

“I was like ‘Joe, we are gonna go down in history as the dumbest people ever,’” he said, noting the irony of the situation. “We got caught breaking into a prison.'”