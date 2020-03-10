Justin Timberlake Doesn't Have an Album Agenda Right Now: 'I'm Really Enjoying the Process'

Even Justin Timberlake doesn’t know when the next Justin Timberlake album is coming.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music published Tuesday, the former *NSYNC singer said he’s enjoying collaborating with artists like Anderson .Paak, SZA, Meek Mill and Lizzo on one-off songs — so much so that he doesn’t have specifics plans to put out a new LP of his own.

“I’m really enjoying the process again,” Timberlake, 39, said. “I don’t have an agenda to make an album, but if it comes together, then it comes together. And in the meantime, I just want to stack records with people that I love, and that I’m inspired by, and that happens to be a ton of people.”

“I’ve always loved collaborating,” he added, explaining that he’s falling “in a zone” of just focusing on individual tunes rather than a whole new record. “…The vessel used to be the album, there was so much time in between when I would get to go in with people. And now, I could not put anything out for the rest of the year, I could also put eight records out before 2020 is over, I don’t know.”

RELATED: Justin Timberlake and SZA Team Up for Uplifting Bop ‘The Other Side’ from Upcoming Trolls World Tour Movie

Image zoom Justin Timberlake Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

RELATED: Happy 38th Birthday! Justin Timberlake Throws ‘Love of My Life’ Jessica Biel Pajama Party to Celebrate

Timberlake’s last studio album, Man of the Woods, was released in February 2018, just two days before he performed on the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The LP, his fifth overall, topped the Billboard 200 and spawned the singles “Filthy,” “Supplies,” and “Say Something.” A hit tour followed.

Since then, Timberlake dove into work producing songs for the soundtrack to his new animated movie, Trolls World Tour (Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” off the 2016 Trolls soundtrack, was a major hit). The original motion picture compilation album includes more Justin Timberlake with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Haim, George Clinton, and Mary J. Blige.

Its first single, a groovy pop collab with SZA called “The Other Side,” dropped back in February. “Don’t Slack,” Timberlake’s song with .Paak, was released on Tuesday. The full album comes out Friday.

Things actually went so well with .Paak that the two discussed a joint project, Timberlake told Lowe.

“I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project,” Timberlake said.” We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too. I told him as well, too, I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro…’ That dude- … Is so gifted. He’s so good.”

RELATED: Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake Drop New Song ‘Believe’: ‘You Can’t Lock The Soul Of A Man Down’

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of His Potential Collab with Lizzo in the Studio

As for Lizzo, Timberlake said he’s hopeful their song together — which they recorded back in August — will come out soon.

“Lizzo, can we please put the song out?” Timberlake asked her, during his chat with Lowe. “We have one. Can we please put the song out? Shout out to Lizzo!”

He went on to describe the song as “a Chicago house record.”

“It goes so hard. It’s so fun… it’s so good,” he said to Lowe. “I’ll play it for you after the interview. But you can’t tell anybody I played it for you.”

Timberlake’s chat with Lowe is available on Apple Music now.