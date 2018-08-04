Justin Timberlake Defends 'Sis' Pink After She Rebuts Reports She Canceled Show for a Beach Day

Pink is one of the hardest working women in showbiz — and Justin Timberlake wants everyone to know that.

The 38-year-old singer found herself in hot water when she was photographed relaxing with her children at Byron Bay beach on Friday after postponing the first Sydney date of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour due to an upper respiratory infection.

Responding to criticism that she had lied about her health to enjoy a day off with her family, the mother of two explained that going to the beach wasn’t a spontaneous decision, and that the trip had been on the books since 2017. She also wrote that what the paparazzi photos didn’t show were “two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine.”

After reading her defense, Timberlake went on to praise the singer’s incredible work ethic, adding that juggling being a mother of two with entertaining thousands of fans every time you step out onstage is incredibly difficult work.

“The REALEST,” he wrote as he began his sweet note.

“I’m sorry, sis. But I gotta jump in too…” he remarked. “As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable BADASS (once with ‘NSync and once as a solo artist), I’m here to tell you that you won’t find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman. Night in and night out… the woman just brings it. But DAY 1’s and 2’s know that.”

“And NOW… as a parent on tour as well, and an artist who LOVES their fans just as much and wants to give them an unprecedented experience… AND is currently battling an injury, a sinus infection, and trying to be the Dad I want to be too?? I say HATS OFF to you, my friend,” the 37-year-old father added, including a raised hands emoji.

“I don’t know how Moms/Artists like you exist,” Timberlake continued. “Go make up some fogger about somebody who’s just half-assin’ it. NOT a real one. Wishing your full health and speedy recovery, Pink! Shine on, sis!!!! – JT”

Showing her appreciation for Timberlake’s sweet note, Pink responded by thanking the singer for his “vote of confidence.”

“@justintimerbale thanks friend. I’ve always respected your work ethic and talent and feel like I have learned from the best,” she wrote. “You gave me a chance when I was 19 with one song under my belt. ⅞ years later, you gave me another shot to prove my self as a solo artist in America.”

Continuing, she added: “You’re a genuine artist, talented from the bottom of your toes and you can’t even help it. Thanks for the vote of confidence. It’s been a privilege to know you, sir. Congrats on your beautiful family and on the legacy you leave and continue to build. I’ll open for you anytime.”

In her original note, Pink, who has been traveling on the tour with husband Carey Hart as well as their kids Jameson Moon, 18 months, and Willow Sage, 7, promised that she would be back on stage Saturday night at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena — “whether I’m better or not” — before adding that “the postponed show will be rescheduled.”

“As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected,” Pink said, referencing her original apology. “Onwards and upwards.”

Earlier this year, Pink spoke about the stresses that come with touring with your kids.

“Going on tour with children is really tricky. It’s exhausting. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Pink revealed in July, in an episode of Reese Witherspoon‘s new AT&T series Shine on with Reese (available now on demand).

“But I’m very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my [work] life,” she admitted.