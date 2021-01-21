"Today we all watched @joebiden and @kamalaharris take office — and make history," wrote the star

Justin Timberlake Was 'Deeply Honored' to Sing 'Better Days' with Ant Clemons for Biden Inauguration

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons are one dynamic duo.

As part of the Celebrating America televised event for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's inauguration Wednesday, Timberlake, 39, and Clemons, 29, teamed up for an inspiring rendition of their song "Better Days."

For their heartwarming spot, the pair visited Timberlake's Memphis, Tennessee hometown where they filmed their presentation inside of the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. In the visual, the singers were joined by former Stax Music Academy students and musical director Adam Blackstone, who arranged the live music.

Also on Wednesday, Timberlake shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram in recognition of Biden, 78, and Harris, 56.

"Today we all watched @joebiden and @kamalaharris take office — and make history," he began. "Tonight, @antclemons and I are deeply honored to perform our new song, 'BETTER DAYS,' as a celebration of everything this administration represents ... as well as a reminder to keep our eyes on the road ahead."

With new leadership in place, Timberlake is feeling optimistic about the nation's future. He wrote, "We have a lot of work to do, but I'm feeling very hopeful for this country right now."

"If we've learned anything this year, it's that this new generation of voices is powerful and crucial to creating much-needed change," added the star. "I hope you all enjoy the performance, and I hope, more than anything, that this song brings a little bit of joy as we move forward."

The Grammy winner also shared some sweet behind-the-scenes footage from when he and Clemons, 29, filmed the video.

"I've been working with the students here for years now, and they never cease to amaze," he wrote. "Loved every second of being here, singing with you guys in our hometown for such a big night."