Justin Timberlake to Perform at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala as Chris Pine and Dad Robert Host

Chris and Robert Pine are set to host the event, taking place on Oct. 8 in Santa Monica, California

By
Published on August 23, 2022 11:00 AM
Justin Timberlake Set to Return to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala Stage with Chris and Robert Pine
Robert and Chris Pine, Justin Timberlake. Photo: getty (2)

Get ready for some signature JT moves, fans! The star is getting ready to hit the stage once again.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE can announce that the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala — which is set to take place on Oct. 8 — will feature none other than Justin Timberlake as a performer.

In addition to a memorable performance by the "Sexy Back" singer, attendees can expect father and son duo Robert and Chris Pine as hosts for the evening. The event will include a cocktail reception and dinner.

The event will be held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and funds raised for the hospital will provide expert critical care to their pediatric patients.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-timberlake/" data-inlink="true">Justin Timberlake</a> performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show
Justin Timberlake. Christopher Polk/Getty

At the event, philanthropists Kristin and Jeff Worthe will each receive the Courage to Care Award. The award recognizes individuals and organizations whose humanitarian efforts are exemplary. Past honorees include Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman and more.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to hold this meaningful event for the first time since 2018," Children's Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano said in a press release.

He continued, "We will honor these compassionate and generous champions of children for their philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. We will also pay tribute to our frontline clinical team members and philanthropists who help us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children."

For ticket information and more details, go to www.chlagala.org.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Biel Gives Justin Timberlake 'Credit' For Keeping the Marriage Alive: 'We Have To Keep Dating'

In June, Timberlake, 41, performed at Pharrell Williams's Something in the Water Music Festival in Washington, D.C. and went viral for his footwork. He later shared a video on Instagram jokingly apologizing for it.

On his Instagram Story, Timberlake shared a video and said, "D.C. I want to apologize to you for two reasons." He then flipped the camera from his face to show his feet in multi-colored Nike sneakers and pointed, "Here and here!"

"I had a long talk with both of them individually and said, 'Um don't you ever do that to me again,'" he jokingly added.

"Maybe it was the khakis, khaki vibe. I'll make this up to you. I'm going to focus on these two guys right here and get them right," he said with a smile. "Love y'all." He then shared hilarious TikTok videos of fans mimicking his dance moves from the show, and agreed that some fans broke down the dance better than he did.

