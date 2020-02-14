Justin Timberlake Celebrates Wife Jessica Biel on Valentine's Day: 'When You Know, You Know'

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are throwing it back for Valentine’s Day.

Timberlake, 39, celebrated his actress wife with a sweet photo from their younger years on Instagram.

“Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!!” the musician joked in the caption. “When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!”

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Supports Wife Jessica Biel at The Sinner Season 3 Premiere

The two have been together since 2007. They officially tied the knot in 2012 during a romantic ceremony in Italy and are parents to their 4½-year-old son, Silas.

Biel, 37, shared her own photo of her husband and their son for the holiday, captioning it, “My valentines ❤️ Love you guys to the 🌙”

Their sweet Valentine’s Day festivities come a little more than a week after Timberlake supported his wife at the season three premiere of The Sinner at The London Hotel in West Hollywood. This marked their first public event since Timberlake apologized to Biel after he was seen holding hands with his Palmer costar, Alisha Wainwright, during a night out in New Orleans in November.

While the pair skipped the red carpet, Timberlake and Biel were inseparable inside the screening and at the premiere’s afterparty.

Image zoom Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

RELATED: Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake Drop New Song ‘Believe’: ‘You Can’t Lock the Soul of a Man Down’

The doting husband was seen looking adoringly at Biel as her executive producer credit appeared on-screen. After the viewing ended, Timberlake applauded Biel, telling one of the cast members that he “cant wait to see more.”

Later that night, they were spotted holding hands and affectionally canoodling as they chatted with the show’s cast and crew. Timberlake and Biel took photos with friends before leaving the event.

On Jan. 31, Biel posted a loving tribute to her husband on Instagram in honor of his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know,” she wrote. “You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much.”

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Seen for the First Time Since His Public Apology for Holding Hands with Costar

In December, Timberlake shared a public apology to Biel on his Instagram and denied speculation that anything inappropriate had happened between him and his costar Wainwright.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake wrote. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”