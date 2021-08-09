Justin Timberlake Celebrates 'Brother' JC Chasez' Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'Come a Long Way'

Timberlake shared several photos from their *NSYNC days on his Instagram Story

Happy belated birthday, JC!

On Sunday, Justin Timberlake celebrated the birthday of his *NSYNC groupmate JC Chasez by sharing a set of throwback photos from the early '00s. Chasez turned 45.

"Happy birthday to my brother @jcchasezofficial," Timberlake, 40, wrote under a photo of the two hugging as Timberlake wore a white Nike hat and Chasez sported an olive green look. "We've come a long way."

"Case in point..." he added on a second slide, alongside two more silly photos of the duo.

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake | Credit: Justin Timberlake/Instagram

*NSYNCer Chris Kirkpatrick also shared a special message for his groupmate as he shared a selfie of the two.

"Happy birthday, to one of the best friends I have ever beat in basketball!!!!" he wrote. "Love you my dude!"

Timberlake has been feeling the throwbacks recently.

At the end of July, he shared a post celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the group's album Celebrity.

"20 years already?! What a time to be alive," Timberlake, 40, wrote. Some of his groupmates chimed in in the comments.

"Yes we old !!" commented Joey Fatone, 44, while 42-year-old Lance Bass' comment echoed that sentiment with a simple emoji: "👴🏻."

Timberlake's birthday wishes come just several days after he shared an emotional post to his longtime backup singer Nicole Hurst after her death at age 39. (Though her cause of death is unknown, she had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer.)

"My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week," the former NSYNC bandmember began in a heartfelt tribute. "Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity."

Timberlake continued, "Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen. What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music."