Justin Timberlake Celebrates 20 Years of *NSYNC's Hit Album Celebrity: 'What a Time to Be Alive'

Happy 20th birthday to an album worthy of the boy band hall of fame: Celebrity.

On Wednesday, Justin Timberlake commemorated the anniversary of their hit album — which featured songs such as "Girlfriend," "Gone" and "Pop" — on Instagram and even included a throwback video (appearing to be recorded by Chris Kirkpatrick) of the group beatboxing "Gone."

"20 years already?! What a time to be alive," Timberlake, 40, wrote.

The captions were flooded by comments from his fellow *NSYNC members and celebrity fans alike.

"Yes we old !!" commented Joey Fatone, 44, while 42-year-old Lance Bass' comment echoed that sentiment with a simple emoji: "👴🏻." JC Chasez, 44, and Kirkpatrick, 49, have yet to leave a note.

"We spun this record incessantly in the van on my first tour," commented John Mayer. "Thanks for the memories."

"Young BOSS," wrote Tom Brady. "Legends," added rapper Juicy J.

"One of the highlights of my life people," wrote Erin Andrews.

*NSYNC dropped Celebrity on July 24, 2001 and explored new sounds on the record as it was a follow-up to their smash-hit LP No Strings Attached. It was nominated for best pop vocal album at the Grammys, while tracks "Gone" and "Girlfriend" earned nods as well. To celebrate 20 years of its release, the band put out a limited-edition 20th-anniversary pink vinyl version of the album on its website.

The anniversary celebration comes just a week after Backstreet Boy Nick Carter said he wouldn't rule out a joint tour with *NSYNC.

"I think it would just be good for the nostalgic side of it, for the fans, if we did something like that," Carter told PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

"The fans would lose their minds," fellow Backstreeter AJ McLean added.

And earlier this week, Timberlake responded to a funny TikTok from fellow *NSYNCer Bass joking that although the group still gets together, one member never texts back. "When JT finally responds to my text…," implying that Timberlake, a father of two boys, doesn't answer his messages often.