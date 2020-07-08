"No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners," Justin Timberlake wrote in a lengthy Instagram post

Justin Timberlake Calls for Removal of Confederate Statues, Says They 'Must Be Taken Down'

Justin Timberlake is looking to make a change.

On Tuesday, the pop crooner, 39, made an impassioned plea on Instagram in a lengthy post, calling for the removal of Confederate monuments throughout the country.

"I’ve been listening closely to the ongoing debates about what to do with these statues — and I really want to take a minute to talk about this," the Tennesse native said in his post. "When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple."

He added, "There are roughly 1,848 confederate statues of in the US. More than half are in The South, and it’s not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners."

Timberlake also illustrated how the removal of the monuments does not erase history, writing, "If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down. But let’s remember: Removing these statues does not erase our country’s vile history of oppression — removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America and it’s a step towards progress and actual equality for all."

Alongside his caption, Timberlake shared a video that features the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) deputy legal director, Jeffrey Robinson.

Explaining the history and the ideology behind Confederate monuments, Robinson shares that the top 10 states with confederate monuments "account for over 4,000 lynchings in 73 years from 1977 to 1950."

Timberlake also linked to another ACLU video in his Instagram bio.

The singer is just one of the many celebrities who have used social media to voice their opinions on the ongoing fight against racial injustice in America.

Last month, fellow Tennesse resident Taylor Swift called upon the Capitol Commission and the Tennessee Historical Commission to "please consider the implications of how hurtful it would be to continue fighting for these monuments" in a statement shared on her Instagram.

"As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things," Swift wrote. "Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such."

Faith Hill also recently drew attention to the Mississippi state flag — which featured three horizontal stripes in red, white, and blue and a red square with a symbol of the Confederate battle flag — urging that her home state change the controversial design to better reflect today's culture.

The country singer called out the Mississippi legislature on Twitter, asking them to vote Friday on "ONE NEW FLAG, one that represents ALL of the citizens of Mississippi."

On Sunday, June 28, the Mississippi state legislature passed a bill to remove the Confederate emblem from their flag.

