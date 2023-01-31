Jessica Biel Shares Sweet Birthday Post for Justin Timberlake, 'The Person Who Keeps Me Laughing'

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake married in 2012 and are parents to sons Silas, 7½, and Phineas, 2½

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 31, 2023 07:05 PM

Justin Timberlake is turning 42 with some birthday love from wife Jessica Biel!

The Candy actress marked Timberlake's big day with a sweet Instagram post that featured a pair of photos of the happy couple relaxing together on a boat.

"Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all," she captioned the post. "The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you 🫶"

Biel, 40, included a silly selfie of the pair wearing sunglasses, and another snap of her wrapping her arms around Timberlake while perched on the edge of the boat. The Grammy Award-winning star replied in the comments section with three heart eye emojis.

The couple married in Italy in 2012 and are parents to sons Silas, 7½, and Phineas, 2½.

They each shared sweet tributes to the other in October to mark their 10th wedding anniversary, and revealed that they'd recently renewed their vows.

Timberlake marked the occasion with a carousel of personal photos that featured him and Biel eating cake on the couch and sharing a piece of spaghetti à la the animated Disney classic Lady and the Tramp.

"10 years ain't enough!" he captioned the post. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

Both Biel and Timberlake frequently share glimpses into their life together on social media, and on Halloween, revealed they dressed up as the characters Harry and Marv (played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) from the 1990 holiday movie Home Alone.

On Father's Day, Biel shared a candid photo that featured Timberlake with their two sons.

"To the world, you are a dad," she captioned the post. "But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s—. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

