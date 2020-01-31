Jessica Biel Shares Loving Note on Justin Timberlake's Birthday: You 'Grow Up Without Growing Old'

Happy Birthday, JT!

Justin Timberlake turned 39 Friday — and wife Jessica Biel shared a loving note dedicated to him on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know,” the 37-year-old actress captioned a series of photos of the two. “You somehow grow up without growing old.”

“We love you so much,” she ended the caption, seemingly referring to herself and the couple’s 4½-year-old son Silas.

Timberlake also shared a video of himself — sporting a flannel and blue beanie — blowing out candles after an unseen crowd sings him Happy Birthday.

This is Biel’s first post with Timberlake pictured since he sent out a public apology to Biel after he was seen holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright during a drunken night out while filming in New Orleans in November.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote then.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Biel’s last post with her husband of nearly eight years pictured wasn’t since Halloween, when Biel dressed up as the singer while he was in ‘NSYNC.

The duo, however, were last seen holding hands earlier this month as they grabbed coffee in New York City.

“Justin and Jessica went for a stroll around their neighborhood,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It was chilly, but they looked cozy arm-in-arm. They were both in a great mood, smiling and chatting.”

The source added that Biel brought their son to N.Y.C. to visit the singer for the long holiday weekend since he had off from school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Image zoom Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

A source previously told PEOPLE that Timberlake and Biel would find a way to “work through” the situation.

“It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private, and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior,” said the insider.

Another source said that Biel is likely looking to preserve her family amid the controversy and move on with their life.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” the source said. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

Earlier this week, Timberlake shared a tear-jerking tribute to Kobe Bryant and remembered the last conversation he had with the NBA star.

“I guess right now, without being able to find all the words, THAT father connection is what is most devastating for me,” he wrote. “I am sending my love to Vanessa and your family and to the families of everyone connected in the mourning of this terrible tragedy. My heart is broken and my family lifts you up in our thoughts and prayers.”