Jessica Biel Wishes Husband Justin Timberlake a Happy Birthday: '80s Baby'

Jessica Biel is celebrating husband Justin Timberlake on his 41st birthday.

On Monday, The Sinner actress shared a birthday tribute on Instagram, marking the musician's big day.

"Happy birthday, 80s baby 💚" Biel, 39, wrote, alongside a smiling snapshot of the couple lovingly embracing beachside, while playfully decked out in '80s inspired outfits.

Biel's 7th Heaven costar and on-screen sister Beverley Mitchell responded in the comment section. "Happy Birthday @justintimberlake 🎂🎉" she chimed.

The commemorative post comes over a month after the couple — who will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary later this year — appeared to be getting ahead on their New Year's resolutions by sharing a video of a series of intense workouts.

Posted to both their respective Instagram accounts, Timberlake and Biel were seen doing hip dips, shoulder taps and side planks, among other exercises.

"Swolemates. See you in 2022 🙌🏻," read the caption.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2012, share two sons: Silas, 6, and Phineas, 18 months.

Biel opened up to PEOPLE last year about how she and Timberlake have adjusted to parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which baby Phineas arrived.

"It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow," the actress said in July. "But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."

Biel went on to praise the "huge" support from the pod schools in their area: "It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn't go crazy."