Justin Timberlake Jokingly Apologizes After His Dance Moves Go Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

Justin Timberlake plans on bringing sexy back!

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old Grammy winner publicly and playfully apologized on Instagram after his footwork during his performance at Pharrell Williams's Something in the Water Music Festival on June 18 in Washington, D.C. during his hit song "SexyBack" went viral.

On his Instagram Story, Timberlake shared a video and said, "D.C. I want to apologize to you for two reasons." He then flipped the camera from his face to show his feet in multi-colored Nike sneakers and pointed, "Here and here!"

"I had a long talk with both of them individually and said, 'Um don't you ever do that to me again,'" he jokingly added.

"Maybe it was the khakis, khaki vibe. I'll make this up to you. I'm going to focus on these two guys right here and get them right," he said with a smile. "Love y'all."

He then shared hilarious TikTok videos of fans mimicking his dance moves from the show, and agreed that some fans broke down the dance better than he did.

Something in the Water was held in the nation's capital from last Friday to Sunday over the Juneteenth weekend. It was originally held in Pharrell's home state of Virginia, but he changed the location following the shooting death of his cousin Donovan Lynch last year. The "Come Get It Babe" singer, 49, told USA Today that the festival was to promote "unity and togetherness – not genres, but humans getting together."

In honor of Father's Day Sunday, the *NSYNC alum posted a picture of his sons Phineas, 22 months, and Silas, 7, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel.

"My two favorite melodies. ❤️❤️ Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there!!!" Timberlake captioned the adorable shot of the boys playing piano together.

Biel, 40, also celebrated her husband with an Instagram tribute of her own, sharing a pic of the family of four in a group hug.

"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s---," the Candy star and producer wrote. "We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

Back in May, Timberlake appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about Phineas and Silas, admitting he hopes they don't grow up too fast. During the Burning Questions segment, DeGeneres, 64, proposed the question, "What did you think you would've grown out of by now but you still haven't?"

To that, the musician said "the Ellen underwear you gave me," referencing a pair of boxer-briefs the talk show host gifted him during her second episode ever in 2003. After laughing it off, he gave his real answer, "Being childish, clearly." DeGeneres then responded by saying, "Same with me" and "it's a good thing to stay young."

"Having kids, you get to see the world again through their eyes," he said.

The star then shared a piece of "really good advice" he received from someone recently on parenting his two sons.