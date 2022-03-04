Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are a 'Mood' for Her 40th Birthday: 'I Celebrate You Every Day'

Justin Timberlake penned a sweet message to wife Jessica Biel for her milestone birthday.

The 41-year-old singer and actor shared an epic snapshot of him and Biel on Instagram Thursday, which marked the 7th Heaven alum's 40th birthday.

A photo on his feed features the two rocking funky costumes — with Biel sporting a green wig, bedazzled pink sunglasses and a jeweled black tank top. Timberlake's outfit included a classic tan fedora, red oversized glasses and a floral shirt.

"MOOD: 40 AF 🎂❤️," Timberlake simply captioned the picture.

The "Rock Your Body" singer shared the same snap on his Instagram Story, writing, "Whether it's laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties... you make it all look good. I love you and I celebrate you every day."

The Sinner actress also shared a series of photos on Instagram in honor of her 40th birthday, reflecting on a sweet celebration with Timberlake and their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 19 months.

In one photo, Biel smiled as she carried Silas and Phineas in her arms. Other snaps showed the colorful birthday card and cake her boys made that read, "We love you Mom."

The boys also made Biel a handwritten sign that hung on their fireplace above several balloons. "Happy Birthday Mommy Mom!!!!" it read, signed with Silas and Phineas' names.

"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo," Biel wrote alongside the post. "Now celebrating 40 with 🎂 and 🎈 with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y'all."

In September, Biel confessed on Today with Hoda and Jenna she had to brush up on her baby basics after welcoming her second child.

Asked by Kotb, 57, if she experienced a "relearning process" when it came to baby No. 2, Biel replied without hesitation, "Oh yes."