New photos and video of Justin Timberlake and actress Alisha Wainwright out in New Orleans are circulating online, but a source with direct knowledge of the situation says there’s nothing to see.

In a video and photos posted by The Sun on Saturday, Timberlake, who’s been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012 (the couple are parents to 4-year-old Silas), was spotted out with Wainwright and a group of friends in New Orleans where they are currently costars on the film.

In the video Timberlake, 38, is shown seated and enjoying drinks with the group. At times Wainwright, 30, can be seen resting her hand on his knee and in still shots posted to the site, the two appear to be holding hands.

Despite the attention the footage is getting, the costars’ interactions were “completely innocent,” says a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

“It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening,” says the source. “He’s down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out.”

According to a rep for Wainwright, “There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

The source continues, “The video may look a way, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging. Like come on, they’re on an open balcony in New Orleans and he’s famous. It was nothing.”

Last month Timberlake and Biel, 37, got in the Halloween spirit with her dressing up as her husband from his ‘NSYNC days and him as a microphone.

Recently Timberlake opened up about his unbreakable bond with Biel.

“It’s like, once you find that person, it’s like a baptism, where you’re like, ‘I can’t go back,’ you know what I mean?” he told Entertainment Tonight in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee last month. “Like, I don’t, I can’t go back, so, which is what fatherhood’s like too.”