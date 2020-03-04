American Idol Runner-Up Justin Guarini Will Star in New Broadway-Bound Britney Spears Musical

Once Upon a One More Time, the new jukebox musical set to a score of Britney Spears’ biggest hits, has found its cast.

On Wednesday, producers for the Broadway-bound musical announced the stars for its world-premiere production, which follows Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses who begin to question if there could be more to life than true love’s kiss after a rogue fairy godmother drops “The Feminine Mystique” into their corseted laps.

Among the actors making up the cast is one familiar face to music fans: American Idol season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini.

The reality TV alum is a veteran of the stage, with roles in five previous Broadway productions including Wicked, American Idiot, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Romeo and Juliet, and most recently, 2017’s In Transit.

In Once Upon a One More Time, Guarini will play Prince Charming. He’ll be joined by a handful of other big names, like Great News lead Briga Heelan (as Cinderella), Four Weddings and a Funeral standout Simon Callow (as the Narrator) and Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Stepmother.

Once Upon a One More Time begins a limited run at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre on April 14, with an opening night on April 30. The limited engagement wraps up on May 17.

Dates and venue details for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

World of Dance stars Keone & Mari Madrid will direct and choreograph the show. Spears hits like “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops! I Did It Again,” “Stronger,” “Toxic” and “Lucky” are all expected to be woven into the original tale, which comes from book writer Jon Hartmere (Bare, The Upside).

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs – especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” Spears, 38, said in a statement when the show was announced last March. “This is a dream come true for me!”

Rounding out the principle roles are Brooke Dillman (Superbad) as The O.F.G (Original Fairy Godmother), Aisha Jackson (Waitress) as Snow White, Mimi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers) and Tess Soltau (Wicked) as Stepsisters Belinda and Betany, Ashley Chiu (KPOP) as Sleeping Beauty, Wonu Ogunfowora (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Rapunzel, Allie Trimm (13 The Musical) as Little Mermaid, and Morgan Weed (American Psycho) as Princess Pea.

Other members of the cast include Raymond J Lee, Ryan Steele, Matt Allen, Belinda Allyn, Viva Boresi, Stephen Brower, Jennifer Florentino, Selene Haro, Joshua Daniel Johnson, Amy Hillner Larsen, Korinne Tetlow, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, Josh Tolle, Kevin Trinio Perdido, and Diana Marie Vaden.

Tickets for Once Upon a One More Time are on sale now.