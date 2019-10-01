Justin Bieber's Ex Caitlin Beadles Attends His Wedding to Hailey Baldwin in South Carolina

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s sunset South Carolina wedding boasted an impressive guest list that included the singer’s first-ever girlfriend, Caitlin Beadles.

Beadles, 25, documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, which show her raving over “gluten-free” cornbread at what appears to be the couple’s rehearsal dinner.

Beadles, who is the founder of Caitlin’s Vine of Bravery Dog Rescue, also shared a shot of herself and her brother Christian Beadles from the celebration.

For the special occasion, Beadles wore a soft pink lace dress and nude sandal heels while her brother opted for a navy blue blazer paired with tan trousers and sneakers.

Bieber, 25, and Beadles dated for one year, according to E! News, after meeting in 2008. The pair have remained friends ever since as Bieber even spent Thanksgiving with Beadles and her family in 2017.

Image zoom Caitlin Beadles Caitlin Beadles/Instagram

Bieber and Baldwin, 22, officially tied the knot — for the second time — Monday evening at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, PEOPLE confirmed.

The couple, who first got married in a New York City courthouse last year, said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Just before the wedding, planned by Mindy Weiss, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

RELATED: All the Details on Hailey Baldwin’s Rehearsal Dinner Dress — Plus, See Justin Bieber’s Preppy Look!

Image zoom Christian and Caitlin Beadles Caitlin Beadles/Instagram

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar is expected to perform later in the evening.

Just before walking down the aisle, Bieber shared a photo of a new Audemars Piguet watch he’d apparently splurged on. “Got myself a lil wedding gift,” he captioned the image, allowing fans a peek at his tux sleeve as well.

For the rehearsal dinner, guests arrived at the Moreland Landing venue via speed boats.

“They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast,” an insider said, adding that later in the evening, several friends joined the families for bowling at the Boundary on the Montage property.

In August, a source told PEOPLE that the singer and the model chose the Montage Palmetto Bluff as their wedding destination because Bieber has previously spent time at the hotel brand’s property in Laguna Beach, California.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the source said. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

Leading up to his big day, Bieber was “really relaxed,” according to a source, who said, “Justin gave his input [during planning], but really, all he [had] to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

Ahead of the nuptials, Baldwin made sure it would be the perfect celebration.

“Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”

Image zoom Montage Palmetto Bluffs Splash

Just days before their second wedding ceremony, on Wednesday, Baldwin’s pal Jenner and a small group of girlfriends threw her a bachelorette party, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at Delilah.

“Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” a source told PEOPLE. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles.”

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

RELATED: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Throwback Photos So Cute You’ll Want to Frame Them

Baldwin’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, also shared photos from the night on Instagram, posting a photo hugging the bride-to-be with the caption, “Let the games begin 💍💕💍💕.”

Also days before the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin “really are two kids who are crazy in love,” adding, “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated. That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”