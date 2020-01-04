Justin Bieber Has Pink Hair in Music Video for New Song 'Yummy' — Watch Now!

Just a day after releasing “Yummy,” his first solo single in four years, Justin Bieber has unveiled the new music video for his latest track.

In the video, the pop superstar, 25, rocks pink hair while dining — and dancing — at a restaurant with a variety of fashionable guests. During the meal, Bieber’s table also gets a visit from one of his adorable cats, who makes a brief cameo to sniff some of the various dishes.

The singer released his new single on Friday.

Bieber’s long-awaited solo single is a pop-infused R&B track where the singer promises to be on his way “any night, any day” and all his love needs to do is “say the word” as she has “got that yummy-yum.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber Youtube

Image zoom Justin Bieber's cat Youtube

With some slightly sexy innuendo, the singer once again cements his heartthrob status which had taken a backseat recently after some flirtations with being a bad boy over the last few years.

In a Q&A with fans on YouTube, Bieber also revealed that the steamy track was inspired by wife Hailey Baldwin.



“Yummy” is the lead single off Bieber’s upcoming fifth studio album.

On Dec. 24, the Grammy winner announced the track’s release and teased his next album, a forthcoming docu-series and a summer tour in the U.S.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said in the “super-trailer” he dropped on Christmas eve, adding of the new LP: “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything that I’ve done.”

Bieber has kept busy with collaborations over the past couple years, including DJ Khaled’s“No Brainer,” Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care,” Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours” and Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” remix.

But “Yummy” is the first solo single the Canadian crooner has dropped since the 2015 release of his acclaimed record Purpose, which included the smash hits "What Do You Mean?," "Sorry" and "Love Yourself."

The star has been through a lot since his last LP.

Image zoom Justin Bieber Justin Bieber/Youtube

In 2017 Bieber suddenly canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour after 18 months on the road as multiple sources revealed he was suffering from severe exhaustion. But now, with a renewed focus on his faith and his 17-month marriage to model Hailey Baldwin, 23, the singer is happier and healthier than he’s been in years.

“He’s very excited about his comeback,” a friend recently told PEOPLE. “He’s found ways to better cope with stress and pressure and is excited about life again.”