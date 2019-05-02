Justin Bieber's Headed Back to YouTube (the Platform That Made Him Famous!) for Top-Secret Project

Justin Bieber is returning to the very platform that made him famous — YouTube!

The “Sorry” singer is partnering with the video-sharing website for a “top-secret project” that’s set to premiere later this year, though specific details surrounding it have yet to be released.

Back in 2008, Bieber, 25, was plucked from obscurity in his Stratford, Ontario, hometown by his current manager, Scooter Braun, who had seen his YouTube videos of covers of songs like Chris Brown’s “With You” and Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River.”

At age 13, Bieber flew to the U.S. with Braun to record demo tapes and began singing under Usher and Braun’s joint venture, Raymond Braun Media Group.

Two years later, he had sold over one million copies of his debut CD, My World, and became a worldwide sensation.

Though Bieber has taken a step back from music in recent years, the pop star made a surprise appearance during Ariana Grande‘s headlining set during weekend two of Coachella on April 21.

“It was a big deal for Justin,” a friend of the singer’s previously told PEOPLE. “He hasn’t performed in a long time. He was very excited though and felt even better after. He loved reconnecting with his fans.”

The Bieber pal went on say that although the singer has been candid about his mental health struggles lately, he’s “slowly getting back to feeling normal.”

“He is feeling much better mentally and more like himself. It seems like he is slowly getting back to feeling normal,” the friend said. “He and [wife] Hailey [Baldwin] had an amazing weekend in Palm Springs.”

When Bieber and Grande — who are both on Lil Dicky’s new single “Earth” — came out on stage during Coachella, Grande said, “We thought it might be fun to do something for you guys.”

While performing “Sorry,” Bieber told the crowd, “I haven’t been on stage in like two years. I came out here [and] I had no idea I was going to be on stage tonight. So anyways, this is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back.”

“By the way,” he added. “Album coming soon.”

In March, Bieber wrote to his fans explaining that he would return to music after repairing some of his “deep-rooted issues” in treatment, adding that he’s prioritizing his mental health in order to “sustain” his marriage and live up to the expectations he had created for himself as a future father.