Justin Bieber Scaling Back Work to Enjoy Married Life with Wife Hailey Baldwin

Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin want to spend as much time together as possible — even if that means working less.

The couple, who wed in a secret ceremony in September, have different approaches to their careers that can lead to arguments, a source close to Bieber, 24, tells PEOPLE. The pop star, who was photographed visibly upset earlier this month after his longtime ex Selena Gomez was hospitalized, has dialed back his work commitments.

“Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” the insider says. “Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

The Bieber source adds, “They are not on the same page when it comes to work.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber’s Marriage ‘Threw’ Selena Gomez ‘Off Guard and Hit Her Hard,’ Says Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

A religious source reveals that part of Bieber’s resistance to work is because “he’s been on the go for a long time, and he’s enjoying a laid-back season of life. He is enjoying time with the woman he loves, and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of that. He’ll get back to work soon, but the truth is that he doesn’t have to. He’s got enough money.”

And Baldwin, 21, is totally comfortable with her husband’s decisions.

“Hailey understands how hard Justin worked for so long, and is fine with him taking a break. If she has things she wants to do, Justin is fine with that,” the source continued. “There has been a little bit of conflict, but nothing out of the ordinary. They’re still very much in love, and their families love each other. That’s all that matters.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

As the “What Do You Mean?” singer procrastinates, his wife is as ambitious as ever. She’s the new face of Tommy Hilfiger, a gig she talked about in an article published in the October issue of Harper’s BAZAAR.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Is ‘Feeling a Lot of Pressure’ for New Music: ‘He Wants to Be Left Alone,’ Source

Of course, during the interview, she also took time to rave about her new husband.

“He is incredible,” the model raved. “He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I’m always blown away.”

She continued, “Over the past year, I’ve had more attention on me than I’ve ever had in my life. It’s easy to not think about your mental health or your physical health because you keep pushing, pushing, pushing. Before this year, I wasn’t balancing anything.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber / Instagram

Baldwin also was recently named Adidas and JD’s first ever Style Creator and as part of the role worked on a ’90s-inspired Falcon fashion show, which she presented at London Fashion Week in September.

Ahead of the show, Baldwin posted lots of behind-the-scenes photos of outfits from the collection, which are very athletic-wear focused. And the Instagram account for UK sports retailer JD Official showed the model taking in the collection from the front row during the runway presentation in a cute and candid video.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look at Home Where Demi Lovato Overdosed as They House Hunt

After close friendship which involved into a romantic relationship in 2016 and then a breakup, Bieber and Baldwin started spending all their time together in June of this year. They got engaged on July 7 in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin SplashNews.com

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shows Off His Man Bun During Outing with Hailey Baldwin

Then, on Sept. 14, PEOPLE confirmed Bieber and Baldwin got married in New York City. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple said.

A religious source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source said.