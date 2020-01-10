Justin Bieber Will Perform at 2020 iHeartRadio Awards After Releasing First Song in Four Years

Justin Bieber will be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The Grammy-winner, 25, is the first performer announced to hit the stage at this year’s awards show, which celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app throughout 2019.

News of Bieber’s upcoming performance comes one week after he released “Yummy” last Friday — the first single he’s dropped in four years. In addition, he revealed on Wednesday that he has been quietly suffering from Lyme disease.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he began his Instagram post announcing his diagnosis. “Not only that but [I] had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber/Youtube

Bieber promised to share more details surrounding his recent health struggles in an upcoming docu-series.

“These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!” he wrote. “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

Bieber — who released the music video for his new song “Yummy” on Saturday — has been promoting the track across social media.

“Let’s get yummy number 1 stream it now!! And please buy on iTunes!! Follow me on tik tok,” the pop star wrote in a video he shared on his Instagram Thursday.

On Monday night, the “Sorry” singer shared a comical, paparazzi photo of himself that was taken in October when he had a faux pas involving a unicycle. Bieber was photographed taking a tumble off the one-wheeler wearing a bright pink T-shirt and khaki pants. In the funny snap, the star is seen diving headfirst towards the pavement.

“WTF HAHA,” he captioned the photo. “I laughed at this pic for a week,” his wife Hailey Baldwin wrote in the comments section. “You know this is my favorite photo.”

The singer has since shared multiple photoshopped renditions of the fall, inserting himself into pictures of a wrestling match, an alien abduction, diving into a pool and even being selected from an arcade machine.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.