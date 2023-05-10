Justin Bieber Sports a White Shirt Around His Head While Strolling the Streets of N.Y.C.

The musician, 29, was spotted in N.Y.C. Tuesday wearing a ripped white shirt tied around his head

By
Published on May 10, 2023 12:49 AM
05/09/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber is spotted leaving celebrity hot spot, Bar Pitti in New York City. The American pop star wore a shirt over his head, white tank top, Supreme cargo pants, and tan Vans. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Justin Bieber is sporting some new headwear.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old musician was spotted out and about in New York City with a most interesting accessory: a ripped white shirt tied around his head.

In addition to the shirt, he showed off his tatted arms with a white tank. He completed the look with baggy jeans featuring multiple pockets and a pair of burnt orange sneakers.

05/09/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber is spotted leaving celebrity hot spot, Bar Pitti in New York City. The American pop star wore a shirt over his head, white tank top, Supreme cargo pants, and tan Vans. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
TheImageDirect.com

This is one of the most recent public sightings of the "Peaches" singer since canceling his Justice World Tour in September. He was seen at Coachella with his wife Hailey Bieber in April.

Bieber announced that he was pulling the plug on dozens of performances scheduled through last March to prioritize his health. In March, he also canceled international shows in New Zealand and Australia, according to Billboard.

05/09/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber is spotted leaving celebrity hot spot, Bar Pitti in New York City. The American pop star wore a shirt over his head, white tank top, Supreme cargo pants, and tan Vans. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
TheImageDirect.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," he wrote in a statement. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

After revealing that his face was partially paralyzed after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last June, the Grammy Award winner showed off the mobility in his face via an Instagram Story posted in March.

The Mayo Clinic explains that the disease occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one's ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can also cause hearing loss and requires prompt treatment.

05/09/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber is spotted leaving celebrity hot spot, Bar Pitti in New York City. The American pop star wore a shirt over his head, white tank top, Supreme cargo pants, and tan Vans. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
TheImageDirect.com

When Bieber revealed his health diagnosis, the singer said he was unable to blink one of his eyes, move one of his nostrils or smile.

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do," he said.

At the time, he added that he was taking time to work on his health and was working on "facial exercises to get my face back to normal."

"It will go back to normal. It's just time," shared Bieber. "We don't know how long it will be, but it will be okay."

Related Articles
Jonathan Majors 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' film premiere
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Calls Assault Case a 'Witch Hunt' as Actor Appears in Court Via Zoom
Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas on Eighth Avenuereetand 42nd St. in Times Square, New York, in 2009.
Jordan Neely's Family Says Daniel Penny 'Needs to Be in Prison' After Subway Chokehold Death
taylor swift
Taylor Swift's Final Nashville Eras Tour Show Goes on After 4-Hour Weather Delay: 'I'm Ready to Play'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Chris Brown attends 'The Lost Warhols' Collection exhibit at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on November 4, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Usher attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Chris Brown and Usher Both Take the Stage at Las Vegas Music Festival After Alleged Fight
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Phoebe Bridgers attends a Chanel dinner to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection at The Lot at Formosa on October 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/FilmMagic)
Matty Healy Joins Phoebe Bridgers During Her Opening Set at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Drew Taggart is seen on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)
The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Holds Hands with Model Marianne Fonseca in Miami
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 05: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks to the crowd after being named 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player prior to game three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on May 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Joel Embiid Brought to Tears After Son Arthur, 2, Joins Him During MVP Ceremony
Ed Sheeran Performs On Top of a Car Outside Pop Up Store in NYC
Ed Sheeran Jumps on Car for Impromptu Performance in N.Y.C. After Winning Copyright Trial
New York police officers respond to the scene where a fight was reported on a subway train, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. A man suffering an apparent mental health episode aboard a New York City subway died on Monday after being placed in a headlock by a fellow rider, according to police officials and video of the encounter. Jordan Neely, 30, was shouting and pacing aboard an F train in Manhattan witnesses and police said, when he was taken to the floor by another passenger.
Man Who Put Jordan Neely into Deadly Chokehold on Subway 'Never Intended to Harm' Him, Lawyers Say
Lewis Capaldi Holds Hands With Girlfriend Ellie MacDowell In Los Angeles
Lewis Capaldi Steps Out with Girlfriend Ellie MacDowall for Hand-in-Hand Stroll in Los Angeles
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello pack on the PDA during a date night in LA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Step Out for Los Angeles Comedy Show After Coachella Kiss
Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas on Eighth Avenuereetand 42nd St. in Times Square, New York, in 2009.
Years Before His Subway Killing, Jordan Neely's Mother Was Murdered by Her Boyfriend
Meg Ryan, Michael J Fox attend a Special Screening of the Apple Original Film 'STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie' at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. 'STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie' premieres globally on AppleTV+ on May 12, 2023. EXCLUSIVE - Apple Original Film 'STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie' special screening, New York, USA - 03 May 2023
Meg Ryan Makes Rare Appearance as She Steps Out to Support Michael J. Fox and His New Documentary
Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Lizzo Apologizes to Fans After Canceling Montreal Concert Over Illness: 'I Think It's the Flu'
matty healy
All About The 1975's Matty Healy, the Musician Sparking Romance Rumors with Taylor Swift
Witness Natasha Stoynoff leaves federal court in New York, US, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The trial of a civil lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, who claims former US President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s, continued today in Manhattan.
Trump Accuser Natasha Stoynoff Hopes the World 'Listens to and Believes' Female Assault Survivors (Exclusive)