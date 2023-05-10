Justin Bieber Sports a White Shirt Around His Head While Strolling the Streets of N.Y.C.

Justin Bieber is sporting some new headwear.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old musician was spotted out and about in New York City with a most interesting accessory: a ripped white shirt tied around his head.

In addition to the shirt, he showed off his tatted arms with a white tank. He completed the look with baggy jeans featuring multiple pockets and a pair of burnt orange sneakers.

This is one of the most recent public sightings of the "Peaches" singer since canceling his Justice World Tour in September. He was seen at Coachella with his wife Hailey Bieber in April.

Bieber announced that he was pulling the plug on dozens of performances scheduled through last March to prioritize his health. In March, he also canceled international shows in New Zealand and Australia, according to Billboard.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," he wrote in a statement. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

After revealing that his face was partially paralyzed after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last June, the Grammy Award winner showed off the mobility in his face via an Instagram Story posted in March.

The Mayo Clinic explains that the disease occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one's ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can also cause hearing loss and requires prompt treatment.

When Bieber revealed his health diagnosis, the singer said he was unable to blink one of his eyes, move one of his nostrils or smile.

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down, and I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do," he said.

At the time, he added that he was taking time to work on his health and was working on "facial exercises to get my face back to normal."

"It will go back to normal. It's just time," shared Bieber. "We don't know how long it will be, but it will be okay."