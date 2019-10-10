Justin Bieber Wants Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Double Date, Calls Simpson's Body a 'Wonderland'

A star-studded double date could be on the horizon!

As things continue to heat up between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, it seems that another famous pop star is looking to go on a joint date with the new couple.

On Wednesday, Justin Bieber left a comment on the “All Day” singer’s most recent post from Monday — which features a shirtless Simpson emerging from the water after a swim race.

“Ur body is a wonderland,” Bieber wrote under the black-and-white photo that shows off Simpson’s chiseled abs. In the message, captured by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs, he added: “Double date?” — presumably referencing Simpson’s new romance with Cyrus, 26.

It seems like the 22-year-old is on board to make some double date plans with Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, as he replied to the “Sorry” singer with “text me.”

Bieber, 25, is just over one week out from his “magical” second wedding to Baldwin, 22, having celebrated with family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30. Since then, the newlyweds have spent their days with romantic picnics in the park, his and hers massages and potentially repairing Bieber’s pink Lamborghini.

Meanwhile, Simpson and Cyrus took their date nights to the hospital the last few days, as the “Mother’s Daughter” singer underwent surgery for her tonsillitis.

On Wednesday, she revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had finally returned home from the hospital, writing, “She made it home. Recovering from surgery. Send all the vibe$.” She appeared to be getting plenty of support from Simpson, who posed shirtless alongside Cyrus in sweet snap, as she hugged him from behind.

The singer — who had been by Cyrus’ side in the hospital, serenading her with the tune — later shared an update to his own Instagram Stories, first sharing a selfie of the couple and later a solo snap of Cyrus wearing a sweatshirt that read “freedom.”

“My sick girl finally free,” he wrote.

Cyrus first revealed that she was sick with tonsillitis on Monday, and on Tuesday she shared that she had been admitted to a local hospital to undergo surgery.

While she was there, Simpson visited his girlfriend and lifted her spirits by gifting her flowers and a special song her penned in her honor.

“Suddenly I am feeling much better,” Cyrus captioned a black and white video of Simpson singing on her Instagram Stories. “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit and the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me.”

Cyrus and Simpson have been spending a lot of time together lately, including a movie date on Sunday and a steamy “make-out session” at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on Oct. 3.

Their new romance follows Cyrus’ back-to-back breakups, first with Liam Hemsworth and most recently with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance three weeks ago, while Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.

And while fans have begun to question whether Cyrus is moving too fast with Simpson, the star doesn’t appear to be fazed.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the star explained that she understands her fans are “invested” in her love life, particularly her past relationship with Hemsworth. However, she reminds them that this is her life and that she can “make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality.”

The songstress went on to let her fans and everyone else know that they should get used to seeing her dating, which she admitted is also new to her, as she was in a serious relationship with Hemsworth for most of her teens and early 20s.

“With the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R … and meeting/trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she wrote. “Don’t f—ing pity me, that’s not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”