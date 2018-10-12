Justin Bieber 'Wants the Best' for Ex Selena Gomez: He's 'Very Sympathetic,' Says Source

Even though the pair have called it quits, Justin Bieber still has a special place in his heart for Selena Gomez.

“Justin will always care about Selena,” a source close to Bieber, 24, tells PEOPLE after the Canadian pop star was spotted crying following news of Gomez’s recent hospitalization.

“It’s hard for him to hear that she isn’t doing well. They have both had their separate struggles over the years and Justin was always very sympathetic to Selena’s. He wants the best for Selena. He wants her to be happy and healthy,” the source continues

In addition to being spotted in tears with wife Hailey Baldwin on Thursday as the couple left their pastor’s home, the pop star was also photographed that day hugging friends after driving himself to church in Los Angeles.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday that Gomez, 26, is seeking treatment after recently suffering an emotional breakdown while in the hospital.

The “Wolves” singer experienced “a panic attack” during her second hospital stay in just a few short weeks — she suffers from a low white blood cell count, a common side effect for kidney transplant patients — the source told PEOPLE.

“She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now,” the insider added.

Although many fans have questioned whether Bieber’s recent marriage to Baldwin could have impacted Gomez’s breakdown, a source close to the “Back to You” singer maintained that was one of many factors — both emotional and physical.

“It’s been a combination of things affecting her emotional health,” the source told PEOPLE, referencing Gomez’s announcement that she would be taking a break from social media last month. “She has certain triggers and is also a very sensitive person which is why she cuts herself off from social media. The negativity and hate she gets affects her more deeply than most celebrities because she takes everything to heart.”

While the source added that “having Justin’s relationship everywhere isn’t easy,” Gomez has continued to grapple with health woes stemming from her battle with lupus and resultant kidney transplant in the spring of 2017.

“She’s also been dealing with other stressful situations and being back in the hospital was really difficult and brought back tough memories,” said the insider. “It’s not fair to say this caused it or that caused it because depression and anxiety is so layered. She knows it’s something she will be facing for the rest of her life, but she’s committed to tackling her issues head on.”

The couple’s first run ended in November 2012, but by September 2014, they’d already gotten back together — only to break up again less than two months later. They stayed apart for the following three years, with Gomez famously dating The Weeknd until October 2017.

However, in early 2018 Bieber and the former Disney Channel star started spending a lot of time together, though they never officially got back together. In March 2018, an insider told PEOPLE they were taking “a break.” Six months later, Bieber was married.