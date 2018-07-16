Tighty Whities! Justin Bieber Walks Around in Underwear During Miami Trip with Hailey Baldwin

Is it too late now to put pants on?

While out and about in Miami on Friday with fiancée Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber took a little dip — wearing nothing but his underwear!

While hanging out with friends by their resort’s pool, the 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer was seen wearing a pair of soaking wet Calvin Klein boxer briefs before wrapping himself in a white towel.

Meanwhile Baldwin, 21, was nearby, clad in the same shiny blue track pants with a matching spaghetti strap crop top she was seen wearing when the pair jetted out of New York City together to catch their flight down south earlier in the day.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. SPLASH/BACKGRID

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Already Wedding Planning: ‘They Want a Small Ceremony

After arriving in the hotel, Bieber also shared a steamy photo of the pair sharing a kiss while sitting inside a hot tub together.

While it’s unclear when the photo was taken, the image could have been from the previous week, when the couple got engaged in the Bahamas, as the captionless post appeared to be a picture of a picture.

Fellow singer John Mayer later roasted the couple over the PDA-filled shot, pointing out how awkward it must have been for the photographer who took the photo, seeing as they were likely sitting next to the couple in the hot tub at the time.

“Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub,” Mayer, 40, wrote underneath the PDA-filled photo, in a comment spotted first by Instagram account Comments by Celebs. “That’s gotta feel super third wheel.”

“I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business,” the “New Light” singer added.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin: ‘My Heart Is Completely and Fully Yours’

While continuing to spend some quality time together in Miami, the newly engaged couple were spotted at the Miami Beach EDITION on Saturday, where they enjoyed a cabana by the pool and sipped on champagne in the afternoon.

Baldwin was also seen bowling with some friends at Basement , which is located at the same hotel.

“They were enjoying some privacy but were in a good, friendly mood,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They posed for pics by the pool with some people who asked.”

Hailey Baldwin and friends @basementmiami

Although they haven’t even been engaged for a week yet, they’re already working on planning their nuptials.

“As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families,” a source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE. “They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”

And while some fans were initially skeptical about Bieber’s relationship and quick engagement to Baldwin — they reconciled just months after the pop star called it quits again with on-off flame Selena Gomez — an insider previously told PEOPLE their romance is the real deal.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Justin Bieber/Instagram

“This is not a joke to him. He proposed because he truly feels Hailey is the love of his life,” the insider said. “He had a rough time last year, but he worked very hard to change and find more meaning in his life. Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”