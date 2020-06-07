"My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture," Justin Bieber said

Justin Bieber Says 'I Have Benefited Off Black Culture' as He Vows to Fight Racial Injustice

Justin Bieber is speaking out and promising to use his platform to fight racial injustice.

On Saturday, the singer shared a powerful post on social media, admitting to having "benefited off of black culture" throughout his music career, and promising to "be part of the much needed change."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am inspired by black culture," Bieber wrote. "I have benefited off of black culture."

"My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture," the "Sorry" singer continued. "I am committed to using my platform form this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change."

Prior to his latest post, Bieber has shared resources for his fans and followers on how to educate themselves and advocate against racism and systemic oppression.

His comments come amid the ongoing protests over racial injustice and police brutality, which have erupted in cities across the world after the May 25 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral, and the officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. None of the accused has entered a formal plea.

Over the weekend, Bieber was also spotted escaping Los Angeles and camping in an RV in Utah with wife Hailey Baldwin.

A source told PEOPLE the couple had "such an amazing time being quarantined in Canada" and that they "really missed being out in nature" when they returned to L.A.

"Returning to L.A. was not great for them. They had such an amazing time in Canada. They missed being out in nature," the source said. "Utah during the summer is such a pretty place. They were excited to rent the RV, drive around and camp out."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: