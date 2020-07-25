Justin Bieber Visits Kanye West at His Wyoming Ranch Following Rapper’s Turbulent Week

Justin Bieber has been candid in the past about his own struggles with mental health

Justin Bieber is spending time with Kanye West.

Bieber, 26, has joined a group of close friends and members of West’s team, who traveled to his ranch in Cody, Wyoming this week, after the rapper, 43, posted a series of alarming tweets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, West shared a photograph of Bieber and Damon Dash, a co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records — the label West first worked for as a producer at the very start of his music career.

“DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” he captioned the snapshot.

Although Bieber has not shared any photographs from his time with West online, he did post several nature-filled shots of himself and wife Hailey Baldwin, who has been a major source of support throughout the singer’s own struggles with depression.

Bieber has been open in the past about his own struggles with mental health, for which he sought treatment last year.

During a recent episode of his Facebook Watch series, the singer emphasized how seeking help for mental health is not a weakness, but rather a strength.

"A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it's a weakness,” he said, going on to emphasize that getting help isn’t something that should be stigmatized. "Having help doesn't mean you're weak it just means like, you know you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you wanna be a healthy individual.”

Close childhood friends from Chicago as well as West’s manager have been by the rapper’s side in recent days, a source close to West previously told PEOPLE.

"They are very concerned about his mental health and taking action," the source said. "They are working to get him the help he needs.”

"Those close to him are concerned, and this is everyone’s top priority to make sure that he’s safe and getting the help he needs,” the source added.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Thanks 'True Friend' Dave Chappelle for Flying to Wyoming and 'Checking' on Him

A source recently told PEOPLE that West's tweets, which coincide with his attempt at a presidential run, come amid a new cycle in the rapper's bipolar disorder.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and kids Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Addressing her husband’s mental health in a lengthy Instagram post earlier this week, Kardashian West, 39, asked fans for "compassion.”

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she wrote. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she said. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Calling her husband a "brilliant but complicated person,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added that "those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."