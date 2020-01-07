Justin Bieber Hilariously Turns His Unicycle Fall Into a Meme with the Help of Photoshop

Justin Bieber is making the best out of a bad unicycle fall.

On Monday night, the pop star shared a hilarious paparazzi photo of himself falling off of a unicycle. The photo, originally taken in October, shows Bieber clad in a hot pink t-shirt and khaki pants and diving towards the pavement headfirst.

“WTF HAHA,” Bieber, 25, captioned the post.

“You know this is my favorite photo,” Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin commented on the post, adding, “I laughed at this pic for a week.”

After sharing the original unicycle photo, the “Yummy” singer then posted seven photoshopped images of the fall, inserting himself into pictures of a wrestling match, an alien abduction and more. It was unclear whether Bieber himself had photoshopped the images.

The first photoshopped image showed the star being zapped up by a UFO, while the second featured him diving off of a tall diving board. The star was also photoshopped falling into a dinosaur’s open mouth, running in a track race, hanging from a basketball hoop and a claw machine, and even wrestling with John Cena.

Cena, 42, responded to the wrestling photoshop on Twitter, writing, “There is a lesson to be learned in every failure (unicycles included!!). The lesson here may be U didn’t C ME! Congratulations on the new single!”

Image zoom Justin Bieber BACKGRID

The hilarious photoshops come as Bieber begins to release new music after a long hiatus.

On Saturday, Bieber debuted the music video for his newest single “Yummy”, showing off his pink hair in the visual accompaniment to the track, which will be featured on his upcoming album.

In the video, the pop superstar dines — and dances — at a restaurant with a variety of fashionable guests. During the meal, Bieber’s table also gets a visit from one of his adorable cats, who makes a brief cameo to sniff some of the various dishes.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Has Pink Hair in Music Video for New Song ‘Yummy’ — Watch Now!

Image zoom Justin Bieber in "Yummy" Youtube

Bieber’s long-awaited solo single is a pop-infused R&B track that sees the singer promise to be on his way “any night, any day,” and that all his love needs to do is “say the word” as she has “got that yummy-yum.”

In a Q&A with fans on YouTube, Bieber revealed that the steamy track was inspired by his wife, Baldwin.

RELATED: Watch Justin Bieber Shove Scooter Braun’s Face Into Plate of Cake in ‘Yummy’ Video Outtake

On Dec. 24, the Grammy winner had announced the track’s release and teased his next album. On the same day, Bieber also announced a forthcoming docu-series called Justin Bieber: Seasons and a summer tour in the U.S.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said in the “super-trailer” he dropped on Christmas Eve.

The star added of the new LP: “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything that I’ve done.”

In December, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber “has a big year ahead and he is ready” to launch new music.

“He is very excited about his comeback,” the source said. “His fans have been patiently waiting and he is grateful for his break. With Hailey by his side, he can’t wait to release his new album and tour.”