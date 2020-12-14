Justin Bieber Teams Up with U.K. Health Workers on New Choir Version of 'Holy' for Special Cause

Justin Bieber is recognizing frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic with a new version of his hit "Holy."

The pop star, 26, collaborated with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS (National Health Service) Choir for a special charity remix of Bieber's September 2020 single featuring Chance the Rapper.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, the choir released a snippet of the new version, which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

"It's great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of UK chart history together," Bieber said in a statement. "Especially in these difficult times, I'm humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication."

Bieber's reunion with the choir comes five years after his song "Love Yourself" and the choir's "A Bridge Over You" were both vying for the top spot on the U.K.'s Christmas charts in 2015. At the time, Bieber tweeted: "So for 1 week it's ok not to be #1. Let's do the right thing & help them win. It's Christmas. @Choir_NHS good luck."

And now, both will be coming together to honor essential medical personnel when their "Holy" collab is released on Dec. 18. Profits from the single will be split between NHS Charities Together, which represents over 230 NHS charities, and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Charity.

"Justin Bieber helped make our dreams come true in 2015 and he's doing the same this year; we really can't thank him enough for the chance to work with him on this wonderful, uplifting song. We're so proud to represent Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and all the heroes in the NHS," said Caroline Smith, who is a children's community physiotherapist and the leader of the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir.

In the U.S., Bieber previously donated proceeds from his duet with Ariana Grande, "Stuck With U," to First Responders Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19.