Justin Bieber Leaves Steamy Comments on Hailey Baldwin's Instagram: 'U Turn Me On'

Nicole Sands
November 16, 2018 01:49 PM

Justin Bieber has the hots for wife Hailey Baldwin, and he isn’t saying “Sorry” about admitting it!

The “No Brainer” singer hit up the comment section of the 21-year-old model’s Instagram page on Friday after she posted a shot from a new photoshoot.

“Ur just too much,” Bieber, 24, wrote before adding, “U turn me on.”

“Back again as the face of @nicolebenisti wearing my favorite coat 🖤,” she captioned the photo of herself wearing an all-black getup consisting of a leather-look puffer with fur trim, sequined tights and patent pumps.

And it’s not the first time Bieber has publicly supported her work — and approved of her look. Earlier this month, Baldwin landed a new campaign as the face of fashion brand PrettyLittleThing’s Diamond collection, and posed in a sexy crystal fringe mini dress and sparkly silver pumps with a high ponytail for the shoot.

In the comments of Baldwin’s Instagram post, Bieber wrote, “Holy crap this is hot.”

Since taking her relationship with Bieber to the next level, Baldwin revealed that she has become much more selective when deciding which modeling jobs to do.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé,” Baldwin told WWD during New York Fashion Week just before their September wedding.

Bieber is scaling back on work even more than his wife. “Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” an insider previously told PEOPLE.

“Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it,” the insider added. “Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

A religious source revealed that part of Bieber’s resistance to work is because “he’s been on the go for a long time, and he’s enjoying a laid-back season of life. He is enjoying time with the woman he loves, and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of that. He’ll get back to work soon, but the truth is that he doesn’t have to. He’s got enough money.”

Bieber proposed to Baldwin in July while the two were on vacation in the Bahamas after they had been dating for two months. The couple then secretly got married at an N.Y.C. courthouse in September.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

Justin Bieber Leaves Steamy Comments on Hailey Baldwin's Instagram: 'U Turn Me On'

