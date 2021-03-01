Justin Bieber Turns 27 and Receives Sweet Birthday Tribute from Wife Hailey Baldwin: 'My Favorite'

"Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you," she wrote

Hailey Baldwin is adoring her husband as the lovebirds enjoy a Parisian getaway.

While spending time in Europe together on Monday in celebration of Justin Bieber's birthday, the model dedicated a sweet tribute to him alongside a series of photos.

"Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you," she wrote. "Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I'm grateful to be by your side. ❤️"

"😢 I love you baby," Bieber replied. The pop star's stepmom Chelsey also reacted to Baldwin's tribute, with a series of emojis, "❤️❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳." Chance the Rapper was among those to like the post.

In an additional picture Baldwin shared on her Instagram story, the doting wife wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE."

On Bieber's social media Monday, the Grammy nominee promoted his next single "Hold On" ahead of his sixth studio album Justice, set to be released on March 19.

He also posted an adorable photo of himself as an infant, captioning it, "Baby me 27 years ago."

Last month, Baldwin shared a similar array of photos alongside Bieber. "[Very] happy [you're] my Valentine ❤️," she captioned her post which included snaps of the two embracing each other from various locales.

Also in February, the couple sold their Beverly Hills home (fully furnished) for $7,955 after originally purchasing the abode for $8.5 million in 2018, PEOPLE confirmed.

In a recent conversation in which Baldwin discussed her life as a wife, she opened up about her husband's experience with Lyme disease.

"Lyme disease is an interesting thing because a lot of people don't believe it's real, and a lot of people think it's [bulls—]," she said while guesting on Women's Health UK podcast Going for Gold. "But I've had it before, I've dealt with it. My husband has it and deals with it very deeply. I think it's about finding the right doctors who believe in getting to the bottom of any health issues that you might have."

Baldwin also revealed how she withstands the criticism she and her husband often receive.

She said during her interview, "The way I've dealt with a lot of the attention, the negative attention, lies and just media in general is I've talked a lot through with a therapist. I do therapy consistently. I think that being able to process those things and process those feelings has helped a lot."