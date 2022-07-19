Justin Bieber to Resume Justice World Tour After Postponement Due to Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is getting ready to go back on the road!

The singer is set to resume his Justice World Tour at the end of the month, AEG reported and his rep confirmed to Variety on Tuesday. The exciting news comes after he postponed the U.S. leg early last month due to a diagnosis of Ramsay-Hunt syndrome.

The "Ghost" singer, 28, will mark his return on July 31 at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy and will continue performing across Europe, South America, South Africa, Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

There is still no update on rescheduled North American dates and the singer is yet to make an announcement of his return on social media. However, the dates have been posted to his website.

Bieber was forced to postpone the U.S. leg of his Justice World Tour last month after he announced he was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome. In a June 10 video, he opened up about the diagnosis and told fans it caused facial paralysis.

"Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in the clip.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he continued before he winked his other eye. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

Hailey Bieber Says Her and Justin Bieber's Health Battles Made Them 'Closer Than Ever'

"Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time, referring to the model's March ministroke, caused by a blood clot that traveled from her heart to her brain. "They're unbreakable."

Following their return, the couple took a lake vacation to Idaho with family and friends, including Usher. During their stay, the couple was photographed smiling on a boat and enjoying their time. Bieber also shared photos from the trip on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Extra on Sunday about his new Las Vegas residency, Usher talked about spending time with Bieber during the trip.

"He is doing great," Usher said to Extra. "Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family."