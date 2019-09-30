Justin Bieber Thanks Hailey Baldwin’s Parents for Letting Her Marry a ‘Savage Like Me’

Justin Bieber has his in-laws’ blessing!

It’s officially the Biebers’ (second) wedding day, and ahead of their nuptials, the singer took some time to give Hailey Baldwin parents a special shout-out.

“Me and the wife! and the in laws !! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me,” Bieber, 25, joked on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the couple and their parents from the night they first met.

As they get ready to say “I do” for a second time, the “Sorry” singer seemed to be in a reminiscing mood after recently sharing another similar photo of him and his wife from that same night.

Bieber captioned the sweet photo him and Baldwin in their teens, “My wife and I 🙂 where it all began.”

Just over one year after secretly tying the knot in a New York City courthouse, the couple is hosting a bigger religious ceremony with friends and family on Monday, and a source told PEOPLE that the pair couldn’t be more “in love.”

“Despite some hard days, they really are two kids who are crazy in love,” the source told PEOPLE on Sunday, ahead of the pair’s South Carolina ceremony. “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated.”

“That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not,” the source added. “Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”

Bieber and Baldwin, 22, were spotted boarding a private jet on Saturday evening as they left Los Angeles together and headed to their second wedding destination, the Montage Palmetto Bluff — a luxury resort within the Palmetto Bluff community, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

On Sunday, the couple held a rehearsal dinner which seemed to be for close family members, a source said.

At the event, Baldwin wore a white short off-the-shoulder dress accessorized with a white ribbon in her hair and white ribbon heels while Bieber kept it classy in a white polo tucked into black slacks paired with boat shoes.

For the rehearsal dinner, the source said the guests arrived to the Moreland Landing venue via speed boats (the venue is not part of the hotel).

“Justin and Hailey took a speedboat down the river to the rehearsal dinner. They both seemed beyond excited. Hailey looked stunning in short, white dress. They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast,” the insider added.

Later in the evening, several friends also joined the families for bowling at the Boundary (on the Montage property).

An insider close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE that this second ceremony will be very meaningful for them both.

“They are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend,” the insider said. “They are happy that they are finally having a religious ceremony. It’s very special for them.”

“This past year has really been a test for them. A test on their marriage. They are very proud of how far they have come,” the source added. “Justin is doing much better. He keeps focusing on his music and seems excited about it.”

The insider continued on to say that following their grand wedding ceremony, the couple will be “taking a break” while they “enjoy a honeymoon.”