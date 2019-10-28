Bieliebers may be getting a Christmas gift from Justin Bieber.

The pop star, 25, has been teasing some new music as of late, and now he says he may release an entire album before the holidays — on one condition.

“If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas,” read a post that Bieber shared to Instagram on Sunday.

He accompanied the post by saying he needed the support to feel more motivated to finish it. “Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;),” he wrote. “love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.”

In less than 24 hours, the post reached nearly 7 million likes, with fans and famous friends sharing it on their own social channels, hoping to reach the 20 million mark. Scooter Braun, Cruz Beckham and DJ Khaled all shared the post with their followers, encouraging them to do the same.

Bieber also teased what may be the title — or a track — of the new album over the weekend. On two separate occasions the “Sorry” singer shared notebook doodles where the singer repeatedly wrote the word “Yummy.”

Alongside the posts, he teased what could be potential lyrics to the track, captioning one of them, “Any night any day, say the word on my way.” He captioned the second one: “Bonafide stallion, ain’t in no Stable no you stay on the run.”

The hints sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that these were clues about his new album. “Almost…. time …. 🔥🎶 ….?” one fan asked in the comments, while another wrote, “DROP THE RELEASE DATE.”

This album would be Bieber’s first in four years, and his fifth studio album overall. His last was Purpose in 2015, famous for the tracks “Sorry” and “Love Yourself.”

After the “10,000 Hours” singer performed at Coachella in April, a source told PEOPLE that the experience motivated Bieber to resume making music again.

“Justin is not about to release another album soon. He started working on a new album a while ago before he needed a break,” the source said at the time. “He is now finally excited about making new music again. However, a new album won’t be finished for at least several months.”

The source added that this new motivation also coincided with Bieber facing some of his mental health struggles, which were the reason the artist decided to take a break from music.

“The amazing thing is that Justin feels motivated to slowly start working on the album,” the insider says. “He didn’t feel like this before. More and more of the happy and positive Justin is starting to emerge.”