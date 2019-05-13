Justin Bieber Teases 'I Don't Care' Music Video — See His Fun, Western-Inspired Outfit

Things just keep getting better and better for Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran fans!

Just two days after the two music superstars released their new song “I Don’t Care,” the singers began teasing their upcoming music video.

Sheeran, 28, kicked things off on Sunday, sharing a clip of himself walking around in a panda suit and sitting in front of a green screen in a suit — likely a reference to the opening lyrics of the song, which find him singing, “I’m at a party I don’t wanna be at / And I don’t ever wear a suit and tie, yeah.”

“Video coming soon x,” he captioned the short clip.

Confirming that a video was in fact in the works, Bieber, 25, nonchalantly commented on the post, writing, “We have a video? Oh yeah we do. I don’t care.”

The Canadian pop star went on to share a silly clip of his own, which featured the star wearing a variety of fun outfits, including a fringe-covered western look and a bear suit, while showing off some of his best dance moves.

“Yeah he is telling the truth… we have a video coming @teddysphotos. I don’t care,” Bieber wrote alongside the teaser.

In response, Sheeran playfully shared that while Bieber might not think the video is a big deal, he was looking forward to its release.

“I kinda care about this coz the video is so good,” he wrote.

The pop stars dropped “I Don’t Care” last Friday. Produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, the song is about not fitting in but not caring when you’re with your “baby.”

While it appears the singers are paying tribute to the ladies in their lives — Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin and Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn — Bieber also speaks out on his mental health struggles.

“I’m crippled with anxiety/But I’m told it’s where we’re s’posed to be/You know what?/ It’s kinda crazy ’cause I really don’t mind/And you make it better like that,” Bieber sings.

Back in April, Bieber said he’s facing the “most challenging season” of his life, but is “getting better every day.”

“Bouncing back… I will never stop fighting,” Bieber wrote over a shirtless selfie posted to his Instagram Story.

This isn’t the first time Sheeran and Bieber have shared space in liner notes. The British singer-songwriter cowrote Bieber’s smash 2015 hit “Love Yourself.” Sheeran originally wrote the track before Bieber tweaked it and put it on his Grammy-nominated album Purpose — but he told PEOPLE he had no regrets in sharing the tune.

“I don’t think it would have been as big if I’d have put it out,” Sheeran told PEOPLE in 2017.

This is the first new release from Sheeran since his Grammy-winning album ÷ and is Bieber’s first since 2015’s Purpose.