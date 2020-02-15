Justin Bieber Tearfully Talks About 'Protecting' Billie Eilish: 'I'm Gonna Be Here for Her'

Justin Bieber is looking out for one of the music industry’s newest and most successful stars.

During an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, the “Yummy” singer, 25, got emotional while saying that he wants to “protect” Billie Eilish, 18, as her fame continues to skyrocket.

“Let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her,” said Bieber. “But yeah, just protecting the moment because people take for granted encounters,” the singer added as he began to cry.

“Yeah, so, yeah, I just want to protect her,” he continued. “I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me I’m just a call away.”

Eilish, who recently made history at the Grammy Awards by becoming the youngest person ever to win the four main categories (she won 5 total), shared a clip of Bieber’s emotional interview on her Instagram page.

The “Bad Guy” singer also posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a Justin Bieber T-shirt, and showed off her room at the time, decked out in posters of the “Baby” singer.

“Stream changes,” Eilish wrote, referring to Bieber’s new album Changes, which dropped on Valentine’s Day.

Bieber commented on the post, writing, “Love you !!!,” while his wife Hailey Baldwin also commented with a heart emoji.

“Purest content on the internet,” said Jameela Jamil, while Naomi Campbell commented, REALNESS,” with three heart emojis.

In his recent 10-part YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, the singer reflected on his inner demons and opened up about his battle with addiction.

“It feels good to share, to be honest,” he stated in the fifth installment of the series. “I don’t think I was ready or mature enough to even take responsibility and really mean it.”

Ahead of the docuseries’ debut on YouTube, Bieber posted an update to fans and critics alike on Instagram, sharing, “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s—, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

From there, Bieber went on to reveal that he started drinking lean (also known as “purple drank” or “sizzurp”), taking pills and doing other drugs, describing it all as an “escape.”

He then explained how he decided to stop. “I was dying,” he said, recalling how his security team was coming into his room at night to check his pulse and make sure he was still alive.

“People don’t know how serious it got,” he stated. “It was legit, crazy scary.”

Bieber’s docuseries first premiered late last month and is expected to continue through February. His new album, Changes, is his first album since 2015’s Purpose.