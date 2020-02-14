Justin Bieber Attempts to Teach Jimmy Fallon to Play Ice Hockey — See the Hilarious Results

Jimmy Fallon just got a big lesson in Canadian sports culture — from none other than Justin Bieber!

The Ontario-born singer, 25, joins Fallon on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show to celebrate the release of his new album Changes, giving the host a tutorial on the basics of ice hockey.

As one might expect, it starts off hilariously, with Bieber telling Fallon his favorite hockey player is Alexander Nordich (a completely made-up name) as they get ready in the locker room and Fallon, 45, sheepishly admitting after piling on his heavy safety gear that he has to go to the bathroom.

After they finally head out onto the rink, Fallon proudly expresses his assumed knowledge of skating basics, telling his guest, “Pizza, French fries, pizza, French fries.”

“No, that’s skiing,” says Bieber, leading Fallon into the right position before speeding off to demonstrate a few quick practice drills on the ice.

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon (R) and Justin Bieber The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ Youtube

It gets worse before it gets better for Fallon. The Saturday Night Live alum keeps his balance at first, but soon goes down, crawling across the ice and asking the singer to “just pull me” with the help of his hockey stick.

Bieber then expertly pushes the hockey puck across the ice, weaving among a line of small orange cones, encouraging Fallon, “You got this.”

After the frustrated host kicks the puck away, Bieber obliges his request to hold on to the back of his jersey and be led around, repeating, “Inside, outside, inside, outside,” as the singer repeats the drill.

To no surprise, Bieber takes the win when the two face off in a goal shootout. He celebrates his 3-0 victory by riding an ice re-surfacer around the rink with Fallon and singing “O Canada” at the top of his lungs.

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon (R) and Justin Bieber Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Bieber released Changes — his fifth studio album, and first since 2015’s Purpose — on Friday, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The album includes 17 songs, and features a red-tinted shirtless photo of the singer as its album art.

He previously rolled out the singles "Yummy," "Intentions" featuring Quavo and "Get Me" featuring Kehlani. Kehlani, 24, will also join Bieber on his upcoming tour, which begins in May, along with another special guest, Jaden Smith.

In addition to dropping new album content ahead of its Friday wide release, Bieber also recently launched the premiere episode of his documentary series on YouTube Originals. Called Justin Bieber: Seasons, the intimate unscripted show tracks the pop star’s evolution in recent years.

Changes is available now on amazon.com.