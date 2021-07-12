Justin Bieber Takes Over Las Vegas with Back-to-Back Performances — Including One with Diplo!

"justin bieber will never perform with me again," Diplo jokingly captioned a video of Bieber's performance at the XS Nightclub

Biebs in Vegas!

Over the weekend, Justin Bieber took over Las Vegas as he performed at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas as it celebrated its grand opening over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hitting the stage Friday night, the 27-year-old performed a long setlist, including most of the tracks from his album "Justice" and sprinkling in hits like "Where Are Ü Now" and "What Do You Mean," along with his new song "Stay" with The Kid LAROI.

Then, the singer joined friend Diplo onstage as he performed several hits at the XS Nightclub.

Sharing a video of the performance, Diplo jokingly captioned "justin bieber will never perform with me again" after having him play five tracks.

Sharing a joking screenshot text with a contact "singer from afterparty" referring to Bieber, Diplo asked him to "pull up to the show tonight and do a song." Justin replied, "Down, I'm only doing 1 though."

Justin ended up performing "Cold Water," "Peaches," "Sorry" (since "he hasn't told me to stop, gonna keep going") before Bieber tells the crowd "this is the last one" before "What Do You Mean."

Then, after XS Nightclub, he returned to the Wynn to perform an intimate setlist with We the Band at the Delilah with songs such as "Hold On," "Holy" and "Confident," according to Billboard. (Before then, he had walked the grand opening's red carpet with his wife Hailey Baldwin.)

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Drops New Album Justice and Accompanying Music Video for Latest Single 'Peaches'

The opening of Delilah also celebrated Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand as Jenner and the Biebers were joined by the likes of Justine Skye, Ryan Good, Maeve Riley, among others.

The new venue is "inspired by the earliest showrooms and supper clubs of Las Vegas in the 1950s with a nod to both Parisian salon interiors and the epic set design from Hollywood's 'golden age' and embodies charm, elegance, and charisma unlike any other in Las Vegas," according to its website.